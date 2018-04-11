Shaquille O’Neal back in Newark, plots new ‘house that Shaq built’

Shaquille O'Neal has promised an even bigger commitment to Newark, stemming from the wish of his mom, who also grew up in the Brick City. On Monday, the NBA Hall of Famer promised, "This will be known as the house that Shaq built. I was born and raised here, and I love this city.”

The pro athlete turned business mogul has announced a $150 million investment in a 35-story, 350-unit residential project in downtown Newark. O'Neal shared the news while celebrating a milestone at his nearly-finished initial collaboration with the city, Newark's first new residential high-rise tower since 1962.

Shaquille O'Neal was back in Newark for a 'Shaq Tower' milestone (Credit: City of Newark via Facebook)

The project at 1 Rector Place has been dubbed unofficially as 'Shaq Tower'. After a groundbreaking in 2013, construction started just over a year ago, once an old school on-site was demolished. The unfinished 23-story residential tower is between the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and the city's Whole Foods store ( which is within the renovated Hahne & Company complex ).

This second residential high-rise project is planned along McCarter Highway, just blocks from Newark Penn Station. The 46-year-old O'Neal was joined at the construction 'topping-off' ceremony by Governor Murphy, Lt. Governor Oliver and other local officials.

