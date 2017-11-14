Gov.-elect Phil Murphy's transition office has announced the leaders of the committees that will study the issues facing state government and recommend options for addressing them.

The group is majority-minority and majority women, his office said.

"I pledged to build my administration to mirror the diversity, talent, and potential of New Jersey, and my transition will be no different," Murphy said in a prepared statement.

Murphy also named the top two staffers in his Governor's Office. Pete Cammarano, a lobbyist and the mayor of Metuchen, will be chief of staff, reprising a role he held under Gov. Richard Codey in 2004 and 2005. And Matt Platkin, who was policy director for Murphy's campaign, will be the chief counsel.

The director of the transition policy committees is Jose Fernandez, who from 2009 to 2013 worked for the U.S. Department of State as the assistant secretary of state for economic, energy and business affairs. Murphy was in the State Department during that same time period as ambassador to Germany.

Fernandez is a partner in the New York office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher – perhaps best known in New Jersey for being hired by Gov. Chris Christie's administration to conduct the internal review of the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal. He is the co-chair of Gibson Dunn's Latin America Practice Group.

Rutgers University public policy professor Carl Van Horn will be the transition's senior advisor for strategy and policy. He is director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development and has held a variety of state government posts, including chairman of the Economic Development Authority from 2006 to 2010 and director of policy for Gov. Jim Florio from 1990 to 1992. He was vice chairman of Jon Corzine's transition office in 2005.

Below are lists of nearly 80 other people named to Murphy's transition committees.

Agriculture

Albert Kelly, mayor of Bridgeton and president of the League of Municipalities

Alison Lewis, global chief marketing officer, Johnson & Johnson

David Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO, AeroFarms

Budget

Henry Coleman, Ph.D., professor of public policy, Rutgers University

Amy Mansue, president, Southern Region at RWJBarnabas Health

John McCormac, mayor of Woodbridge

David J. Rosen, former legislative budget and finance officer, state Office of Legislative Services

Education, Access, and Opportunity

Marie Blistan, president, New Jersey Education Association

Mark Biedron, immediate past president, New Jersey State Board of Education

Rev. Dr. William Howard Jr., former chairman, Rutgers University Board of Governors

Christopher Irving, Ed.D., president, Paterson Board of Education

Gayl Shepard, former president, Montclair Education Association

Jianping Wang, Ed.D., president, Mercer County Community College

Environment and Energy

David Crane, former president and CEO, NRG Energy

Jeanne Fox, former president, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

Kathleen Frangione, former senior advisor, U.S Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass.

Lisa Garcia, vice president of litigation for healthy communities, Earthjustice

John S. Watson Jr., vice president, D&R Greenway Land Trust

Government Technology and Innovation

Jay Bhatti, co-founder, BrandProject

Jazlyn Carvajal, co-founder and chief operating oficcer, Stay On Your Daily

Tim Castano, president, New Start New Jersey

Judith Sheft, associate vice president of technology and enterprise development, New Jersey Innovation Institute at NJIT

Avis Yates Rivers, president and CEO, Technology Concepts Group International

Healthcare

Omar Baker, M.D., co-president, chief quality and safety officer and director of performance improvement at Riverside Medical Group/ProHealthCare of New Jersey

Shereef Elnahal, M.D., assistant deputy under secretary for health, Veterans Health Administration

Balpreet Grewal-Virk, Ph.D., director of community engagement, Department of Population Health at Hackensack Meridian Health

Valerie Harr, former director, Division of Medical Assistance and Health Services

Heather Howard, former commissioner, New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services

Linda Schwimmer, president and CEO, New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute

Maria Vizcarrondo, former president and CEO, United Way of West Essex and West Hudson

Housing

Joseph Della Fave, executive director, Ironbound Community Corporation

Christiana Foglio, founder and CEO, Community Investment Strategies

Michelle Richardson, executive director, Hudson County Economic Development Corporation

Renee Wolf Koubiadis, executive director, Anti-Poverty Network of New Jersey

Human and Children Services

Zillehuma Hasan, founding member and executive director, Wafa House, Inc.

Trish Morris-Yamba, executive director Emerita, Newark Day Center

Kevin Ryan, president and CEO, Covenant House International

Jennifer Velez, senior vice president of Community and Behavioral Health, RWJBarnabas Health

Joseph Youngblood II, Ph.D., vice provost and dean, John S. Watson School of Public Service at Thomas Edison State University

Cecilia Zalkind, president and CEO, Advocates for Children of New Jersey

Labor and Workforce Development

Kevin Brown, New Jersey state director and vice president, 32BJ Service Employees International Union

Lizette Delgado, political director, Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters

Maria Heidkamp, director, New Start Career Network

Greg Lalevee, business manager, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825

James H. Moore, Jr., Ph.D., former deputy assistant secretary, U.S. Department of Labor

Hetty Rosenstein, New Jersey state director, Communication Workers of America

Nelida Valentin, vice president, Princeton Area Community Foundation

Law and Justice

Rev. Cornell William Brooks, former president and CEO, NAACP

Ronald Chen, co-dean and distinguished professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Paul Fishman, former U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey

Ricardo Solano Jr., former first assistant attorney general of New Jersey

Tahesha Way, former freeholder director, Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders

Law and Justice, Immigration Subcommittee

Johanna Calle, program coordinator, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice

Sara Cullinane, director, Make the Road New Jersey

Law and Justice, Social Justice Subcommittee

Ehsan F. Chowdhry, president, New Jersey Muslim Lawyers Association

Ryan Haygood, president and CEO, New Jersey Institute for Social Justice

Military and Veteran Affairs

Col. Jeff Cantor, councilman, Marlboro Township

Maj. Gen. Maria A. Falca-Dodson, U.S.A.F., ret., vice president of strategic initiatives, MDAdvantage

Former Cpt. Sue Fulton, executive director, Women in the Service Change Initiative

Lt. Col. Kamal Singh Kalsi, D.O., FACEP, U.S.A.R., medical officer for 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Fort Dix, New Jersey

Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Long, SGM Jennifer Long, ret., financial advisor, Integrated Financial Concepts

Stronger and Fairer Economy

Demelza Baer, senior counsel and director, Economic Mobility Initiative at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice

John Ballantyne, executive secretary-treasurer, Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters

Vivian Cox Fraser, president and CEO, Urban League of Essex County

Luis O. De La Hoz, vice chairman of the Board of Directors, Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey

Julie Diaz, state political director, 32BJ Services Employees International Union

Laurence Downes, chairman of the board and CEO, New Jersey Resources

Carl Van Horn, Ph.D., director, John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University

Transportation and Infrastructure

Imam Wahy-ud Deen Shareef, former senior advisor and director of logistics and industrial opportunities, Mayor Cory Booker

Pam Fischer, former director, New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety

Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, former executive director, New Jersey Turnpike Authority

Jack Lettiere, former commissioner, New Jersey Department of Transportation

Ray Pocino, vice president and eastern regional manager, Laborers' International Union of North America

Martin Robins, director emeritus, Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center

Urban and Regional Growth

Leecia Eve, former deputy secretary for Economic Development for New York

Peter Kasabach, executive director, New Jersey Future

Kimberly McLain, president and CEO, Newark Alliance

Preston Pinkett, chairman and CEO, City National Bank

Richard Roper, retired director, Planning Department at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Dawn Zimmer, Mayor of Hoboken

