Shake Shack coming to major Garden State Parkway rest stop

WALL — When a Garden State Parkway rest stop re-opens next year, it will include a Shake Shack. And when a New Jersey Turnpike stop opens again, both it and the Parkway stop will include Chick-fil-A locations.

The Monmouth Service area, located at mile marker 100 on the Parkway closed on Saturday and is expected to reopen around Memorial Day Weekend next year. The whole service area is being demolished and rebuilt from the ground up.

There will also be no gas or bathroom facilities during the construction process. Academy Bus will continue to use the site for transportation during the work.

When the new Monmouth location opens, it is expected to include a Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, and Auntie Anne's among others.

The Thomas Edison Service Area on the southbound side on the Turnpike also closed on Saturday. The rest area is located between exits 12 and 11, and is also expected to be closed until next May.

Much like the Monmouth rest area there will be no gas or bathroom facilities at the Thomas Edison station. There will be no parking available at the area while the work is going on. When it reopens next year the rest area will include a Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and a Sunoco convenience store.

The two rest areas are among the eight on the Parkway and the Turnpike that will be replaced on the highways. Six others will also undergo remodeling. Sunoco will be making improvements at gas stations and convenience stores at 21 rest areas on the major roadways.

