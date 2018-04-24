Sexually transmitted infections on the rise in these NJ towns

Health officials are spreading the word that sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the Garden State.

There were 44,360 cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia in 2016, up 11 percent from the previous year, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Health statistics.

The increase includes rising numbers in more than 300 municipalities.

Jillian Hudspech, president and CEO of the nonprofit New Jersey Primary Care Association, said many people don’t get tested because there’s a lack of awareness and education.

TOPS AND BOTTOMS HIGHEST RATES PER 10K PEOPLE:

Essex — 101

Camden — 88

Cumberland — 87

Passaic — 70

Atlantic — 65 LOWEST RATES PER 10K PEOPLE:

Sussex — 18

Hunterdon — 21

Morris — 21

Warren — 23

Ocean — 24 TOWNS W/ BIGGEST INCREASES:

Trenton — 218 more cases

Camden — 158 more cases

Gloucester Township — 119 more cases

Jersey City — 103 more cases

Neptune Township — 90 more cases TOWNS W/ BIGGEST DECREASES:

Howell – 42 fewer cases

Gloucester City – 25 fewer cases

East Orange – 25 fewer cases

Bound Brook – 22 fewer cases

“Folks who are participating in unsafe sexual practices are not taking care. When they are infected and they don’t realize they’re infected, they continue to infect others," she said.

Hudspech said more populated areas may have a higher number of cases because their testing program is better.

“They could be capturing more of those cases because the physicians in the area or the reporting methods used are more efficient.”

She pointed out in more rural parts of New Jersey such as Cumberland and Atlantic counties, communication and awareness may not be as available or recognized.

She said no matter where someone is living in the Garden State, “we should be aware of these things: We have to communicate with our partners or we have to communicate with our children about what’s out there and then we have to make sure we get tested regularly.”

“Just as we get our teeth cleaned or we get checkups, we need to get accurate testing to make sure that we are healthy and safe and good partners for people we are in relationships with.”

While antibiotics can cure STIs, if left untreated these infections can put people at risk for severe reproductive health complications, pain and other issues.

Hudspech points out women can be put at increased risk for pelvic inflammatory disease, which may result in chronic pelvic pain, infertility and potentially a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most women with gonorrhea don’t have any symptoms — and even if there are, they can be mistaken for a bladder or vaginal infection.

Men with gonorrhea may or may not have symptoms. In some cases, untreated gonorrhea can also spread to a patient’s blood or joints and become life threatening.

“It’s really incumbent upon all of us, no matter the age or the gender, to get tested so we’re not infecting others unintentionally,” said Hudspech.

HOW YOUR TOWN COMPARES

Below is a list of New Jersey municipalities ranked, highest to lowest, according to the rate of reported infections. The rate could not be calculated for dozens of towns because the Department of Health obscured the exact number of cases if a municipality had 10 or fewer.

The data does not include figures for HIV/AIDS, which the state tracks separately, or other common sexually transmitted infections.

CAMDEN CITY — Camden

2016 total: 2,060 — 1-year change: 158

Rate per 10,000 residents: 266.3

CLEMENTON BORO — Camden

2016 total: 124 — 1-year change: 14

Rate per 10,000 residents: 248.

EAST ORANGE CITY — Essex

2016 total: 1,152 — 1-year change: -24

Rate per 10,000 residents: 179.2

WOODLYNNE BORO — Camden

2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 171.3

HOPEWELL TWP — Cumberland

2016 total: 75 — 1-year change: -14

Rate per 10,000 residents: 164.1

NEWARK CITY — Essex

2016 total: 4,232 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 152.7

IRVINGTON TWP — Essex

2016 total: 814 — 1-year change: 20

Rate per 10,000 residents: 150.9

CITY OF ORANGE TWP — Essex

2016 total: 449 — 1-year change: 64

Rate per 10,000 residents: 149.

ASBURY PARK CITY — Monmouth

2016 total: 240 — 1-year change: 66

Rate per 10,000 residents: 148.9

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 584 — 1-year change: 82

Rate per 10,000 residents: 147.6

PATERSON CITY — Passaic

2016 total: 2,151 — 1-year change: 42

Rate per 10,000 residents: 147.1

LAWNSIDE BORO — Camden

2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 146.

HAMILTON TWP — Mercer

2016 total: 376 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 141.9

TRENTON CITY — Mercer

2016 total: 1,179 — 1-year change: 218

Rate per 10,000 residents: 138.8

BRIDGETON CITY — Cumberland

2016 total: 349 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 137.7

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TWP — Salem

2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 129.9

WILLINGBORO TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 410 — 1-year change: 85

Rate per 10,000 residents: 129.6

PLEASANTVILLE CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 262 — 1-year change: -15

Rate per 10,000 residents: 129.4

SALEM CITY — Salem

2016 total: 64 — 1-year change: -6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 124.4

MOUNT HOLLY TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 117 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 122.7

MEDFORD TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 50 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 120.6

PAULSBORO BORO — Gloucester

2016 total: 68 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 111.5

NEPTUNE TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 311 — 1-year change: 90

Rate per 10,000 residents: 111.3

MILLVILLE CITY — Cumberland

2016 total: 314 — 1-year change: -10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 110.6

LINDENWOLD BORO — Camden

2016 total: 192 — 1-year change: 46

Rate per 10,000 residents: 109.

NEW BRUNSWICK CITY — Middlesex

2016 total: 599 — 1-year change: 70

Rate per 10,000 residents: 108.6

MERCHANTVILLE BORO — Camden

2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 107.3

WESTVILLE BORO — Gloucester

2016 total: 46 — 1-year change: 27

Rate per 10,000 residents: 107.3

FARMINGDALE BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 105.3

BURLINGTON CITY — Burlington

2016 total: 103 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 103.8

PENNS GROVE BORO — Salem

2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 99.1

WILDWOOD CITY — Cape May

2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 95.8

EGG HARBOR CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: -3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 94.3

BEVERLY CITY — Burlington

2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: -4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 93.1

PEMBERTON BORO — Burlington

2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 92.3

WOODBURY CITY — Gloucester

2016 total: 93 — 1-year change: 28

Rate per 10,000 residents: 91.4

FAIRFIELD TWP — Cumberland

2016 total: 56 — 1-year change: 18

Rate per 10,000 residents: 89.

WINSLOW TWP — Camden

2016 total: 349 — 1-year change: 75

Rate per 10,000 residents: 88.4

NEPTUNE CITY BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 16

Rate per 10,000 residents: 88.3

HILLSIDE TWP — Union

2016 total: 184 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 86.

COLLINGSWOOD BORO — Camden

2016 total: 118 — 1-year change: 28

Rate per 10,000 residents: 84.7

NEWFIELD BORO — Gloucester

2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 83.7

GLASSBORO BORO — Gloucester

2016 total: 155 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 83.4

PENNSAUKEN TWP — Camden

2016 total: 297 — 1-year change: 26

Rate per 10,000 residents: 82.8

PERTH AMBOY CITY — Middlesex

2016 total: 413 — 1-year change: -6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 81.3

PASSAIC CITY — Passaic

2016 total: 565 — 1-year change: 43

Rate per 10,000 residents: 81.

JERSEY CITY — Hudson

2016 total: 1,998 — 1-year change: 103

Rate per 10,000 residents: 80.7

CHESILHURST BORO — Camden

2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 79.6

VINELAND CITY — Cumberland

2016 total: 474 — 1-year change: 35

Rate per 10,000 residents: 78.1

EWING TWP — Mercer

2016 total: 275 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 76.8

PLAINFIELD CITY — Union

2016 total: 376 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 75.5

ROSELLE BORO — Union

2016 total: 159 — 1-year change: -3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 75.4

NEW HANOVER TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 54 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 73.1

SWEDESBORO BORO — Gloucester

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: -3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 69.7

ESTELL MANOR CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 69.2

PALMYRA BORO — Burlington

2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 68.9

LAKEHURST BORO — Ocean

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 67.8

UNION CITY — Hudson

2016 total: 448 — 1-year change: 62

Rate per 10,000 residents: 67.4

LAWRENCE TWP — Cumberland

2016 total: 22 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 66.9

WEST NEW YORK TOWN — Hudson

2016 total: 331 — 1-year change: 54

Rate per 10,000 residents: 66.6

RAHWAY CITY — Union

2016 total: 182 — 1-year change: 44

Rate per 10,000 residents: 66.6

PROSPECT PARK BORO — Passaic

2016 total: 39 — 1-year change: 17

Rate per 10,000 residents: 66.5

ELIZABETH CITY — Union

2016 total: 826 — 1-year change: 38

Rate per 10,000 residents: 66.1

ENGLISHTOWN BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 65.

WOODBINE BORO — Cape May

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 64.7

HELMETTA BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 64.3

HALEDON BORO — Passaic

2016 total: 53 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 63.7

PINE HILL BORO — Camden

2016 total: 65 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 63.5

CARNEYS POINT TWP — Salem

2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 63.4

HARRISON TOWN — Hudson

2016 total: 86 — 1-year change: 47

Rate per 10,000 residents: 63.1

MIDDLE TWP — Cape May

2016 total: 118 — 1-year change: 26

Rate per 10,000 residents: 62.4

BROOKLAWN BORO — Camden

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 61.4

LINDEN CITY — Union

2016 total: 245 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 60.5

ABSECON CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 50 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 59.4

RIVERSIDE TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 48 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 59.4

LUMBERTON TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 74 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 58.9

BURLINGTON TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 133 — 1-year change: 39

Rate per 10,000 residents: 58.9

BUENA VISTA TWP — Atlantic

2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 27

Rate per 10,000 residents: 58.1

ENGLEWOOD CITY — Bergen

2016 total: 157 — 1-year change: 20

Rate per 10,000 residents: 57.8

DOVER TOWN — Morris

2016 total: 104 — 1-year change: 24

Rate per 10,000 residents: 57.3

GLOUCESTER CITY — Camden

2016 total: 65 — 1-year change: -25

Rate per 10,000 residents: 56.7

EDGEWATER PARK TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 50 — 1-year change: -7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 56.3

GLOUCESTER TWP — Camden

2016 total: 361 — 1-year change: 119

Rate per 10,000 residents: 55.9

LONG BRANCH CITY — Monmouth

2016 total: 170 — 1-year change: 18

Rate per 10,000 residents: 55.3

BOGOTA BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 45 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 55.

SOUTH HACKENSACK TWP — Bergen

2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.7

SOUTH TOMS RIVER BORO — Ocean

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.3

CARTERET BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 124 — 1-year change: 23

Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.3

ELMWOOD PARK BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 105 — 1-year change: -9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.1

MAPLEWOOD TWP — Essex

2016 total: 129 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.

EAST NEWARK BORO — Hudson

2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.

CLAYTON BORO — Gloucester

2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 53.8

LAMBERTVILLE CITY — Hunterdon

2016 total: 21 — 1-year change: 15

Rate per 10,000 residents: 53.8

HADDON HEIGHTS BORO — Camden

2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: 28

Rate per 10,000 residents: 53.5

WEST DEPTFORD TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 116 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 53.5

PEMBERTON TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 149 — 1-year change: -9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 53.4

NORTH BERGEN TWP — Hudson

2016 total: 314 — 1-year change: 63

Rate per 10,000 residents: 51.7

MORRISTOWN TOWN — Morris

2016 total: 95 — 1-year change: 18

Rate per 10,000 residents: 51.6

BLOOMFIELD TWP — Essex

2016 total: 244 — 1-year change: 20

Rate per 10,000 residents: 51.6

HOBOKEN CITY — Hudson

2016 total: 256 — 1-year change: 26

Rate per 10,000 residents: 51.2

WEST ORANGE TWP — Essex

2016 total: 234 — 1-year change: 43

Rate per 10,000 residents: 50.6

BAYONNE CITY — Hudson

2016 total: 316 — 1-year change: 82

Rate per 10,000 residents: 50.1

BELMAR BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 29 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 50.1

MONTCLAIR TWP — Essex

2016 total: 185 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 49.1

WILDWOOD CREST BORO — Cape May

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: -7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 48.9

HACKENSACK CITY — Bergen

2016 total: 210 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 48.8

PHILLIPSBURG TOWN — Warren

2016 total: 72 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 48.2

FREEHOLD BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 58 — 1-year change: 17

Rate per 10,000 residents: 48.1

WESTAMPTON TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 42 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 47.7

NORTH BRUNSWICK TWP — Middlesex

2016 total: 193 — 1-year change: 27

Rate per 10,000 residents: 47.4

WATERFORD TWP — Camden

2016 total: 50 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 47.

OCEAN TWP - Monmouth — Monmouth

2016 total: 128 — 1-year change: 37

Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.9

LOWER TWP — Cape May

2016 total: 107 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.8

UNION TWP - Union — Union

2016 total: 265 — 1-year change: -9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.8

BRADLEY BEACH BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.5

FRANKLIN TWP - Somerset — Somerset

2016 total: 287 — 1-year change: 21

Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.1

VENTNOR CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 49 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.

WOODBURY HEIGHTS BORO — Gloucester

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 45.8

DEPTFORD TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 139 — 1-year change: 38

Rate per 10,000 residents: 45.5

MOUNT EPHRAIM BORO — Camden

2016 total: 21 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.9

PILESGROVE TWP — Salem

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.8

GARFIELD CITY — Bergen

2016 total: 136 — 1-year change: -4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.6

DELANCO TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: -9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.4

HACKETTSTOWN TOWN — Warren

2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: -6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.2

MANTUA TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 67 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.

MAGNOLIA BORO — Camden

2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 43.8

TEANECK TWP — Bergen

2016 total: 173 — 1-year change: 30

Rate per 10,000 residents: 43.5

EGG HARBOR TWP — Atlantic

2016 total: 187 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 43.2

LODI BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 103 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 42.7

SOMERS POINT CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 46 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 42.6

KEANSBURG BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 42.6

WEEHAWKEN TWP — Hudson

2016 total: 53 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 42.2

KINGWOOD TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 41.6

BELLMAWR BORO — Camden

2016 total: 48 — 1-year change: 14

Rate per 10,000 residents: 41.4

EASTAMPTON TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 41.2

CLIFTON CITY — Passaic

2016 total: 344 — 1-year change: 73

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.9

PISCATAWAY TWP — Middlesex

2016 total: 229 — 1-year change: 56

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.9

BORDENTOWN CITY — Burlington

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 14

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.8

SOMERDALE BORO — Camden

2016 total: 21 — 1-year change: -7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.8

BELLEVILLE TWP — Essex

2016 total: 146 — 1-year change: -5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.6

NORTHFIELD CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 35 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.6

FAIRVIEW BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 56 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.5

FLORENCE TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 49 — 1-year change: 15

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.5

NORTH HALEDON BORO — Passaic

2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.4

WOOLWICH TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.2

GALLOWAY TWP — Atlantic

2016 total: 150 — 1-year change: 16

Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.2

NATIONAL PARK BORO — Gloucester

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 39.5

SOUTH AMBOY CITY — Middlesex

2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: 14

Rate per 10,000 residents: 39.4

HAMMONTON TOWN — Atlantic

2016 total: 58 — 1-year change: 18

Rate per 10,000 residents: 39.2

KEARNY TOWN — Hudson

2016 total: 159 — 1-year change: 37

Rate per 10,000 residents: 39.1

MONROE TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 141 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 39.

STRATFORD BORO — Camden

2016 total: 27 — 1-year change: -3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 38.4

BERLIN BORO — Camden

2016 total: 29 — 1-year change: 11

Rate per 10,000 residents: 38.2

SEASIDE HEIGHTS BORO — Ocean

2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 38.1

SOUTH HARRISON TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 11

Rate per 10,000 residents: 38.

HAINESPORT TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.6

MOUNT ARLINGTON BORO — Morris

2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.6

MANSFIELD TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.5

TABERNACLE TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 26 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.4

CINNAMINSON TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 58 — 1-year change: 22

Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.3

OAKLYN BORO — Camden

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.1

NORTH WILDWOOD CITY — Cape May

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.1

EATONTOWN BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 47 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.

PRINCETON — Mercer

2016 total: 105 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 36.7

LAWRENCE TWP — Mercer

2016 total: 121 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 36.1

MOUNT LAUREL TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 150 — 1-year change: 17

Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.8

GARWOOD BORO — Union

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.5

KENILWORTH BORO — Union

2016 total: 28 — 1-year change: 14

Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.4

ROSELLE PARK BORO — Union

2016 total: 47 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.3

DEERFIELD TWP — Cumberland

2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.3

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP — Cumberland

2016 total: 27 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.2

NORTH PLAINFIELD BORO — Somerset

2016 total: 77 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.1

BRIGANTINE CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 33 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.9

BUENA BORO — Atlantic

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.8

EDGEWATER BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.7

RIDGEFIELD PARK VILLAGE — Bergen

2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.6

BARNEGAT TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 72 — 1-year change: 40

Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.4

RUNNEMEDE BORO — Camden

2016 total: 29 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.2

MORRIS TWP — Morris

2016 total: 76 — 1-year change: 23

Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.1

PITTSGROVE TWP — Salem

2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: -5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.1

WASHINGTON TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 165 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.

EAST WINDSOR TWP — Mercer

2016 total: 92 — 1-year change: 28

Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.8

SOUTH RIVER BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 54 — 1-year change: 17

Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.7

RED BANK BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.6

SOUTH ORANGE VILLAGE TWP — Essex

2016 total: 54 — 1-year change: -6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.3

UPPER TWP — Cape May

2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 18

Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.1

HARRISON TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.

WOODLAND PARK BORO — Passaic

2016 total: 39 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.

MAPLE SHADE TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 63 — 1-year change: -12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.9

COMMERCIAL TWP — Cumberland

2016 total: 17 — 1-year change: -11

Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.8

GREENWICH TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.7

NORTH HANOVER TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.6

MORRIS PLAINS BORO — Morris

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.5

POINT PLEASANT BEACH BORO — Ocean

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.2

PENNSVILLE TWP — Salem

2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 22

Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.1

HADDONFIELD BORO — Camden

2016 total: 37 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.9

KEYPORT BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 15

Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.8

HIGHLAND PARK BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.5

EAST GREENWICH TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.4

DELRAN TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 53 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.4

CHERRY HILL TWP — Camden

2016 total: 221 — 1-year change: 42

Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.1

ROCKAWAY BORO — Morris

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.1

MULLICA TWP — Atlantic

2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.9

BOUND BROOK BORO — Somerset

2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: -22

Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.8

LYNDHURST TWP — Bergen

2016 total: 63 — 1-year change: 18

Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.7

MATAWAN BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 27 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.6

VOORHEES TWP — Camden

2016 total: 88 — 1-year change: 33

Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.2

WOOD-RIDGE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.2

MENDHAM BORO — Morris

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.1

PALISADES PARK BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 59 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.1

MOORESTOWN TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 62 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.9

GREENWICH TWP — Warren

2016 total: 17 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.8

WOODBRIDGE TWP — Middlesex

2016 total: 296 — 1-year change: 78

Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.7

GUTTENBERG TOWN — Hudson

2016 total: 33 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.5

MIDDLESEX BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: -7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.3

WHARTON BORO — Morris

2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.1

FRANKLIN TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 49 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.1

ABERDEEN TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 53 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.1

SAYREVILLE BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 124 — 1-year change: 20

Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.

SCOTCH PLAINS TWP — Union

2016 total: 68 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.9

EDISON TWP — Middlesex

2016 total: 289 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.9

POINT PLEASANT BORO — Ocean

2016 total: 53 — 1-year change: 22

Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.8

UNION TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: 17 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.8

BRICK TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 212 — 1-year change: 50

Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.2

BOONTON TWP — Morris

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.1

CLIFFSIDE PARK BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 66 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.

TOTOWA BORO — Passaic

2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.8

PARK RIDGE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.8

BERGENFIELD BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 74 — 1-year change: 16

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.6

BETHLEHEM TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: -5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.6

MENDHAM TWP — Morris

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.3

RIDGEFIELD BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: -3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.2

MADISON BORO — Morris

2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 15

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.1

TOMS RIVER TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 247 — 1-year change: 31

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.1

MANVILLE BORO — Somerset

2016 total: 28 — 1-year change: -6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.1

SECAUCUS TOWN — Hudson

2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: -4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.1

FRANKFORD TWP — Sussex

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 62 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.5

LOGAN TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.5

SOMERVILLE BORO — Somerset

2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: -9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.5

RANDOLPH TWP — Morris

2016 total: 68 — 1-year change: 18

Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.4

SOUTH BOUND BROOK BORO — Somerset

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.3

FLEMINGTON BORO — Hunterdon

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.2

FREEHOLD TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 94 — 1-year change: 26

Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.

HOPEWELL TWP — Mercer

2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 20

Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.4

LINWOOD CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: -4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.4

TINTON FALLS BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 45 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.2

BRIELLE BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.1

MAURICE RIVER TWP — Cumberland

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.1

BERKELEY HEIGHTS TWP — Union

2016 total: 33 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.

AUDUBON BORO — Camden

2016 total: 22 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.9

DEMAREST BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.6

LITTLE FERRY BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 26 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.5

FAIR LAWN BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 79 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.3

OCEAN TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.

HIGHLANDS BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.

HAWTHORNE BORO — Passaic

2016 total: 45 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.9

CLINTON TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.7

JAMESBURG BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.7

SPRINGFIELD TWP — Union

2016 total: 37 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.4

EVESHAM TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 106 — 1-year change: 17

Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.3

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TWP — Middlesex

2016 total: 101 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.3

RARITAN BORO — Somerset

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.3

OLD BRIDGE TWP — Middlesex

2016 total: 150 — 1-year change: 23

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.9

CARLSTADT BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.8

SUMMIT CITY — Union

2016 total: 49 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.8

LACEY TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 63 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.8

JACKSON TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 125 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.8

EAST BRUNSWICK TWP — Middlesex

2016 total: 108 — 1-year change: 18

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.7

SADDLE BROOK TWP — Bergen

2016 total: 31 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.7

HOLLAND TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.7

NORTH CALDWELL BORO — Essex

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.6

WALL TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 59 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.6

NEWTON TOWN — Sussex

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.5

HILLSBOROUGH TWP — Somerset

2016 total: 86 — 1-year change: 19

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.5

EAST RUTHERFORD BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.4

UNION BEACH BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.4

NUTLEY TWP — Essex

2016 total: 63 — 1-year change: 17

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.2

NORTH ARLINGTON BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.1

WALLINGTON BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.1

HIGHTSTOWN BORO — Mercer

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.8

FRANKLIN BORO — Sussex

2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.8

WASHINGTON BORO — Warren

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.7

GLEN ROCK BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.5

LAKEWOOD TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 200 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.5

SPARTA TWP — Sussex

2016 total: 42 — 1-year change: 21

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.3

MAHWAH TWP — Bergen

2016 total: 55 — 1-year change: 25

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.2

WAYNE TWP — Passaic

2016 total: 116 — 1-year change: 20

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.2

HAMPTON TWP — Sussex

2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.2

ROCKAWAY TWP — Morris

2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: -11

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.1

STAFFORD TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 56 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.1

READINGTON TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: 11

Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.1

PARAMUS BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 55 — 1-year change: 25

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.9

HOWELL TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 106 — 1-year change: -42

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.8

FORT LEE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 73 — 1-year change: 18

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.7

DUMONT BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 36 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.6

OCEANPORT BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.6

BYRAM TWP — Sussex

2016 total: 17 — 1-year change: 11

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.4

CRANFORD TWP — Union

2016 total: 46 — 1-year change: 11

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.3

CLARK TWP — Union

2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: -3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.3

UPPER FREEHOLD TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.3

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.3

VERONA TWP — Essex

2016 total: 27 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.3

LEONIA BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.1

MONTVILLE TWP — Morris

2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 15

Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.

METUCHEN BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 27 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.9

MANALAPAN TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 77 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.8

HAMILTON TWP — Atlantic

2016 total: 175 — 1-year change: 38

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.8

WEST LONG BRANCH BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.8

OCEAN CITY — Cape May

2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.7

FAIR HAVEN BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.6

BEDMINSTER TWP — Somerset

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.6

BLOOMINGDALE BORO — Passaic

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.6

CHESTERFIELD TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.5

GREEN BROOK TWP — Somerset

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.4

RIVER EDGE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 22 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.4

SPOTSWOOD BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.4

DUNELLEN BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.4

MILLBURN TWP — Essex

2016 total: 39 — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.4

TENAFLY BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 28 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.3

PEQUANNOCK TWP — Morris

2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.3

WESTWOOD BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 21 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.3

MONTVALE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.1

SOUTHAMPTON TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.1

LINCOLN PARK BORO — Morris

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.

WARREN TWP — Somerset

2016 total: 29 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.9

MILLSTONE TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.9

NEW PROVIDENCE BORO — Union

2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.9

PITMAN BORO — Gloucester

2016 total: 17 — 1-year change: -11

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.9

MAYWOOD BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: -4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.8

BARRINGTON BORO — Camden

2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.6

GLEN RIDGE BORO — Essex

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.6

KINNELON BORO — Morris

2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.5

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 37 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.4

RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE — Bergen

2016 total: 46 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.4

LEBANON TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.2

BERKELEY TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 75 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.2

BEACHWOOD BORO — Ocean

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.1

RARITAN TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: 13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.

WYCKOFF TWP — Bergen

2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.

EAST HANOVER TWP — Morris

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.9

CLOSTER BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.9

COLTS NECK TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.7

RUTHERFORD BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: -10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.7

HADDON TWP — Camden

2016 total: 26 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.7

MARLBORO TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 71 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.7

BORDENTOWN TWP — Burlington

2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: -3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.6

WASHINGTON TWP - Bergen — Bergen

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.6

ORADELL BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.5

HANOVER TWP — Morris

2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.5

MIDDLETOWN TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 116 — 1-year change: 21

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.4

MILLTOWN BORO — Middlesex

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.4

LITTLE FALLS TWP — Passaic

2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: 10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.3

MARGATE CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.3

BRANCHBURG TWP — Somerset

2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: -8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.3

OAKLAND BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 22 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.2

VERNON TWP — Sussex

2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.1

CEDAR GROVE TWP — Essex

2016 total: 21 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.9

BERNARDSVILLE BORO — Somerset

2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.9

BOONTON TOWN — Morris

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.8

HAZLET TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: -13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.7

PLUMSTED TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.6

FANWOOD BORO — Union

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.4

POMPTON LAKES BORO — Passaic

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: -3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.2

WEST WINDSOR TWP — Mercer

2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 17

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.2

WANAQUE BORO — Passaic

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.2

FAIRFIELD TWP — Essex

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.1

BRIDGEWATER TWP — Somerset

2016 total: 71 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.

RAMSEY BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.9

HOPATCONG BORO — Sussex

2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.8

MONROE TWP — Middlesex

2016 total: 62 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.8

WESTFIELD TOWN — Union

2016 total: 47 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.5

HOLMDEL TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: 26 — 1-year change: 3

Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.5

CALDWELL BORO — Essex

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.3

MONTGOMERY TWP — Somerset

2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.3

MANCHESTER TWP — Ocean

2016 total: 65 — 1-year change: 21

Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.1

BERNARDS TWP — Somerset

2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: -1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.

LIVINGSTON TWP — Essex

2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 9

Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.

MOUNT OLIVE TWP — Morris

2016 total: 42 — 1-year change: -6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.9

WEST CALDWELL TWP — Essex

2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.9

NEW MILFORD BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: -13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.7

JEFFERSON TWP — Morris

2016 total: 31 — 1-year change: 11

Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.5

CHATHAM TWP — Morris

2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.4

MANSFIELD TWP — Warren

2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.2

PLAINSBORO TWP — Middlesex

2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 13.9

ROXBURY TWP — Morris

2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: -4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 13.7

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS TWP — Morris

2016 total: 72 — 1-year change: 18

Rate per 10,000 residents: 13.5

UPPER SADDLE RIVER BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 0

Rate per 10,000 residents: 13.4

ROBBINSVILLE TWP — Mercer

2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: -13

Rate per 10,000 residents: 13.2

WASHINGTON TWP — Morris

2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: 12.4

WANTAGE TWP — Sussex

2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -2

Rate per 10,000 residents: 12.3

CHATHAM BORO — Morris

2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 12.3

HILLSDALE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: 11.7

DENVILLE TWP — Morris

2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: -5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 11.4

FRANKLIN LAKES BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -5

Rate per 10,000 residents: 11.3

WEST MILFORD TWP — Passaic

2016 total: 28 — 1-year change: -4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 10.8

FLORHAM PARK BORO — Morris

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -4

Rate per 10,000 residents: 10.3

RINGWOOD BORO — Passaic

2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -10

Rate per 10,000 residents: 9.8

Towns with 10 or fewer cases

ALEXANDRIA TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ALLAMUCHY TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ALLENDALE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ALLENHURST BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ALLENTOWN BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ALLOWAY TWP — Salem

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ALPHA BORO — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ALPINE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ANDOVER BORO — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ANDOVER TWP — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

AUDUBON PARK BORO — Camden

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

AVALON BORO — Cape May

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

AVON-BY-THE-SEA BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

BARNEGAT LIGHT BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

BASS RIVER TWP — Burlington

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

BAY HEAD BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

BEACH HAVEN BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

BELVIDERE TOWN — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

BERLIN TWP — Camden

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 8

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

BLAIRSTOWN TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

BLOOMSBURY BORO — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

BRANCHVILLE BORO — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

BUTLER BORO — Morris

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

CALIFON BORO — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

CAPE MAY CITY — Cape May

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

CHESTER BORO — Morris

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

CHESTER TWP — Morris

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

CLINTON TOWN — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

CORBIN CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

CRANBURY TWP — Middlesex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

CRESSKILL BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

DEAL BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

DELAWARE TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

DENNIS TWP — Cape May

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

DOWNE TWP — Cumberland

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

EAGLESWOOD TWP — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

EAST AMWELL TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ELK TWP — Gloucester

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ELMER BORO — Salem

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

EMERSON BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 5

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ESSEX FELLS BORO — Essex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

FAR HILLS BORO — Somerset

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

FRANKLIN TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

FRANKLIN TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

FREDON TWP — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

FRELINGHUYSEN TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

FRENCHTOWN BORO — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

GIBBSBORO BORO — Camden

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

GLEN GARDNER BORO — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

GREEN TWP — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

GREENWICH TWP — Cumberland

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HAMBURG BORO — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HAMPTON BORO — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HARDING TWP — Morris

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HARDWICK TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HARDYSTON TWP — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HARMONY TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HARRINGTON PARK BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HAWORTH BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HI-NELLA BORO — Camden

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HIGH BRIDGE BORO — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HO-HO-KUS BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

HOPEWELL BORO — Mercer

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

INDEPENDENCE TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

INTERLAKEN BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ISLAND HEIGHTS BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

KNOWLTON TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

LAFAYETTE TWP — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

LAKE COMO BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

LAUREL SPRINGS BORO — Camden

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

LAVALLETTE BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

LIBERTY TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

LITTLE SILVER BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

LOCH ARBOUR VILLAGE — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

LONG BEACH TWP — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

LONG HILL TWP — Morris

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

LOPATCONG TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 12

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MANASQUAN BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MANNINGTON TWP — Salem

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MEDFORD LAKES BORO — Burlington

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MIDLAND PARK BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 6

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MILFORD BORO — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MINE HILL TWP — Morris

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MONMOUTH BEACH BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MONTAGUE TWP — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MOONACHIE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MOUNTAIN LAKES BORO — Morris

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

MOUNTAINSIDE BORO — Union

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

NETCONG BORO — Morris

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

NORTHVALE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

NORWOOD BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

OCEAN GATE BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

OGDENSBURG BORO — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

OLD TAPPAN BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

OLDMANS TWP — Salem

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

OXFORD TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE BORO — Somerset

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

PENNINGTON BORO — Mercer

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

PINE BEACH BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

PINE VALLEY BORO — Camden

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

POHATCONG TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

PORT REPUBLIC CITY — Atlantic

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

QUINTON TWP — Salem

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

RIVER VALE TWP — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

RIVERDALE BORO — Morris

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

RIVERTON BORO — Burlington

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ROCHELLE PARK TWP — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 4

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ROOSEVELT BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

ROSELAND BORO — Essex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

RUMSON BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SADDLE RIVER BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SANDYSTON TWP — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SEA GIRT BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SEA ISLE CITY — Cape May

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SEASIDE PARK BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SHAMONG TWP — Burlington

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SHIP BOTTOM BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SHREWSBURY BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SHREWSBURY TWP — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SPRING LAKE BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SPRINGFIELD TWP — Burlington

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

STANHOPE BORO — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

STILLWATER TWP — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

STOCKTON BORO — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

STONE HARBOR BORO — Cape May

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SURF CITY BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

SUSSEX BORO — Sussex

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

TETERBORO BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 1

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

TEWKSBURY TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

TUCKERTON BORO — Ocean

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

UPPER PITTSGROVE TWP — Salem

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

VICTORY GARDENS BORO — Morris

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WALDWICK BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WASHINGTON TWP — Burlington

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WASHINGTON TWP - Warren — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: 7

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WATCHUNG BORO — Somerset

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WENONAH BORO — Gloucester

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WEST AMWELL TWP — Hunterdon

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WEST CAPE MAY BORO — Cape May

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WEST WILDWOOD BORO — Cape May

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WEYMOUTH TWP — Atlantic

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WHITE TWP — Warren

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WINFIELD TWP — Union

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WOODCLIFF LAKE BORO — Bergen

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WOODLAND TWP — Burlington

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WOODSTOWN BORO — Salem

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

WRIGHTSTOWN BORO — Burlington

2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A

Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A

CAPE MAY POINT BORO — Cape May

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -2

ELSINBORO TWP — Salem

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0

FIELDSBORO BORO — Burlington

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0

FOLSOM BORO — Atlantic

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -3

HARVEY CEDARS BORO — Ocean

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0

HOPE TWP — Warren

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -3

LEBANON BORO — Hunterdon

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -1

LONGPORT BORO — Atlantic

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0

MANTOLOKING BORO — Ocean

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0

MILLSTONE BORO — Somerset

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0

ROCKLEIGH BORO — Bergen

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0

ROCKY HILL BORO — Somerset

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0

SEA BRIGHT BORO — Monmouth

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -1

SHILOH BORO — Cumberland

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -1

STOW CREEK TWP — Cumberland

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -2

TAVISTOCK BORO — Camden

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0

WALPACK TWP — Sussex

2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0