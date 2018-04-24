Sexually transmitted infections on the rise in these NJ towns
Health officials are spreading the word that sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the Garden State.
There were 44,360 cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia in 2016, up 11 percent from the previous year, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Health statistics.
The increase includes rising numbers in more than 300 municipalities.
Scroll down to find our list and see how your town compares.
Jillian Hudspech, president and CEO of the nonprofit New Jersey Primary Care Association, said many people don’t get tested because there’s a lack of awareness and education.
TOPS AND BOTTOMS
HIGHEST RATES PER 10K PEOPLE:
Essex — 101
Camden — 88
Cumberland — 87
Passaic — 70
Atlantic — 65
LOWEST RATES PER 10K PEOPLE:
Sussex — 18
Hunterdon — 21
Morris — 21
Warren — 23
Ocean — 24
TOWNS W/ BIGGEST INCREASES:
Trenton — 218 more cases
Camden — 158 more cases
Gloucester Township — 119 more cases
Jersey City — 103 more cases
Neptune Township — 90 more cases
TOWNS W/ BIGGEST DECREASES:
Howell – 42 fewer cases
Gloucester City – 25 fewer cases
East Orange – 25 fewer cases
Bound Brook – 22 fewer cases
“Folks who are participating in unsafe sexual practices are not taking care. When they are infected and they don’t realize they’re infected, they continue to infect others," she said.
Hudspech said more populated areas may have a higher number of cases because their testing program is better.
“They could be capturing more of those cases because the physicians in the area or the reporting methods used are more efficient.”
She pointed out in more rural parts of New Jersey such as Cumberland and Atlantic counties, communication and awareness may not be as available or recognized.
She said no matter where someone is living in the Garden State, “we should be aware of these things: We have to communicate with our partners or we have to communicate with our children about what’s out there and then we have to make sure we get tested regularly.”
“Just as we get our teeth cleaned or we get checkups, we need to get accurate testing to make sure that we are healthy and safe and good partners for people we are in relationships with.”
While antibiotics can cure STIs, if left untreated these infections can put people at risk for severe reproductive health complications, pain and other issues.
Hudspech points out women can be put at increased risk for pelvic inflammatory disease, which may result in chronic pelvic pain, infertility and potentially a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most women with gonorrhea don’t have any symptoms — and even if there are, they can be mistaken for a bladder or vaginal infection.
Men with gonorrhea may or may not have symptoms. In some cases, untreated gonorrhea can also spread to a patient’s blood or joints and become life threatening.
“It’s really incumbent upon all of us, no matter the age or the gender, to get tested so we’re not infecting others unintentionally,” said Hudspech.
HOW YOUR TOWN COMPARES
Below is a list of New Jersey municipalities ranked, highest to lowest, according to the rate of reported infections. The rate could not be calculated for dozens of towns because the Department of Health obscured the exact number of cases if a municipality had 10 or fewer.
The data does not include figures for HIV/AIDS, which the state tracks separately, or other common sexually transmitted infections.
CAMDEN CITY — Camden
2016 total: 2,060 — 1-year change: 158
Rate per 10,000 residents: 266.3
CLEMENTON BORO — Camden
2016 total: 124 — 1-year change: 14
Rate per 10,000 residents: 248.
EAST ORANGE CITY — Essex
2016 total: 1,152 — 1-year change: -24
Rate per 10,000 residents: 179.2
WOODLYNNE BORO — Camden
2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 171.3
HOPEWELL TWP — Cumberland
2016 total: 75 — 1-year change: -14
Rate per 10,000 residents: 164.1
NEWARK CITY — Essex
2016 total: 4,232 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 152.7
IRVINGTON TWP — Essex
2016 total: 814 — 1-year change: 20
Rate per 10,000 residents: 150.9
CITY OF ORANGE TWP — Essex
2016 total: 449 — 1-year change: 64
Rate per 10,000 residents: 149.
ASBURY PARK CITY — Monmouth
2016 total: 240 — 1-year change: 66
Rate per 10,000 residents: 148.9
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 584 — 1-year change: 82
Rate per 10,000 residents: 147.6
PATERSON CITY — Passaic
2016 total: 2,151 — 1-year change: 42
Rate per 10,000 residents: 147.1
LAWNSIDE BORO — Camden
2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 146.
HAMILTON TWP — Mercer
2016 total: 376 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 141.9
TRENTON CITY — Mercer
2016 total: 1,179 — 1-year change: 218
Rate per 10,000 residents: 138.8
BRIDGETON CITY — Cumberland
2016 total: 349 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 137.7
LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TWP — Salem
2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 129.9
WILLINGBORO TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 410 — 1-year change: 85
Rate per 10,000 residents: 129.6
PLEASANTVILLE CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 262 — 1-year change: -15
Rate per 10,000 residents: 129.4
SALEM CITY — Salem
2016 total: 64 — 1-year change: -6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 124.4
MOUNT HOLLY TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 117 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 122.7
MEDFORD TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 50 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 120.6
PAULSBORO BORO — Gloucester
2016 total: 68 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 111.5
NEPTUNE TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 311 — 1-year change: 90
Rate per 10,000 residents: 111.3
MILLVILLE CITY — Cumberland
2016 total: 314 — 1-year change: -10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 110.6
LINDENWOLD BORO — Camden
2016 total: 192 — 1-year change: 46
Rate per 10,000 residents: 109.
NEW BRUNSWICK CITY — Middlesex
2016 total: 599 — 1-year change: 70
Rate per 10,000 residents: 108.6
MERCHANTVILLE BORO — Camden
2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 107.3
WESTVILLE BORO — Gloucester
2016 total: 46 — 1-year change: 27
Rate per 10,000 residents: 107.3
FARMINGDALE BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 105.3
BURLINGTON CITY — Burlington
2016 total: 103 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 103.8
PENNS GROVE BORO — Salem
2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 99.1
WILDWOOD CITY — Cape May
2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 95.8
EGG HARBOR CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: -3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 94.3
BEVERLY CITY — Burlington
2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: -4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 93.1
PEMBERTON BORO — Burlington
2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 92.3
WOODBURY CITY — Gloucester
2016 total: 93 — 1-year change: 28
Rate per 10,000 residents: 91.4
FAIRFIELD TWP — Cumberland
2016 total: 56 — 1-year change: 18
Rate per 10,000 residents: 89.
WINSLOW TWP — Camden
2016 total: 349 — 1-year change: 75
Rate per 10,000 residents: 88.4
NEPTUNE CITY BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 16
Rate per 10,000 residents: 88.3
HILLSIDE TWP — Union
2016 total: 184 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 86.
COLLINGSWOOD BORO — Camden
2016 total: 118 — 1-year change: 28
Rate per 10,000 residents: 84.7
NEWFIELD BORO — Gloucester
2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 83.7
GLASSBORO BORO — Gloucester
2016 total: 155 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 83.4
PENNSAUKEN TWP — Camden
2016 total: 297 — 1-year change: 26
Rate per 10,000 residents: 82.8
PERTH AMBOY CITY — Middlesex
2016 total: 413 — 1-year change: -6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 81.3
PASSAIC CITY — Passaic
2016 total: 565 — 1-year change: 43
Rate per 10,000 residents: 81.
JERSEY CITY — Hudson
2016 total: 1,998 — 1-year change: 103
Rate per 10,000 residents: 80.7
CHESILHURST BORO — Camden
2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 79.6
VINELAND CITY — Cumberland
2016 total: 474 — 1-year change: 35
Rate per 10,000 residents: 78.1
EWING TWP — Mercer
2016 total: 275 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 76.8
PLAINFIELD CITY — Union
2016 total: 376 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 75.5
ROSELLE BORO — Union
2016 total: 159 — 1-year change: -3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 75.4
NEW HANOVER TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 54 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 73.1
SWEDESBORO BORO — Gloucester
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: -3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 69.7
ESTELL MANOR CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 69.2
PALMYRA BORO — Burlington
2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 68.9
LAKEHURST BORO — Ocean
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 67.8
UNION CITY — Hudson
2016 total: 448 — 1-year change: 62
Rate per 10,000 residents: 67.4
LAWRENCE TWP — Cumberland
2016 total: 22 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 66.9
WEST NEW YORK TOWN — Hudson
2016 total: 331 — 1-year change: 54
Rate per 10,000 residents: 66.6
RAHWAY CITY — Union
2016 total: 182 — 1-year change: 44
Rate per 10,000 residents: 66.6
PROSPECT PARK BORO — Passaic
2016 total: 39 — 1-year change: 17
Rate per 10,000 residents: 66.5
ELIZABETH CITY — Union
2016 total: 826 — 1-year change: 38
Rate per 10,000 residents: 66.1
ENGLISHTOWN BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 65.
WOODBINE BORO — Cape May
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 64.7
HELMETTA BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 64.3
HALEDON BORO — Passaic
2016 total: 53 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 63.7
PINE HILL BORO — Camden
2016 total: 65 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 63.5
CARNEYS POINT TWP — Salem
2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 63.4
HARRISON TOWN — Hudson
2016 total: 86 — 1-year change: 47
Rate per 10,000 residents: 63.1
MIDDLE TWP — Cape May
2016 total: 118 — 1-year change: 26
Rate per 10,000 residents: 62.4
BROOKLAWN BORO — Camden
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 61.4
LINDEN CITY — Union
2016 total: 245 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 60.5
ABSECON CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 50 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 59.4
RIVERSIDE TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 48 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 59.4
LUMBERTON TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 74 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 58.9
BURLINGTON TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 133 — 1-year change: 39
Rate per 10,000 residents: 58.9
BUENA VISTA TWP — Atlantic
2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 27
Rate per 10,000 residents: 58.1
ENGLEWOOD CITY — Bergen
2016 total: 157 — 1-year change: 20
Rate per 10,000 residents: 57.8
DOVER TOWN — Morris
2016 total: 104 — 1-year change: 24
Rate per 10,000 residents: 57.3
GLOUCESTER CITY — Camden
2016 total: 65 — 1-year change: -25
Rate per 10,000 residents: 56.7
EDGEWATER PARK TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 50 — 1-year change: -7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 56.3
GLOUCESTER TWP — Camden
2016 total: 361 — 1-year change: 119
Rate per 10,000 residents: 55.9
LONG BRANCH CITY — Monmouth
2016 total: 170 — 1-year change: 18
Rate per 10,000 residents: 55.3
BOGOTA BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 45 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 55.
SOUTH HACKENSACK TWP — Bergen
2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.7
SOUTH TOMS RIVER BORO — Ocean
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.3
CARTERET BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 124 — 1-year change: 23
Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.3
ELMWOOD PARK BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 105 — 1-year change: -9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.1
MAPLEWOOD TWP — Essex
2016 total: 129 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.
EAST NEWARK BORO — Hudson
2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 54.
CLAYTON BORO — Gloucester
2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 53.8
LAMBERTVILLE CITY — Hunterdon
2016 total: 21 — 1-year change: 15
Rate per 10,000 residents: 53.8
HADDON HEIGHTS BORO — Camden
2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: 28
Rate per 10,000 residents: 53.5
WEST DEPTFORD TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 116 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 53.5
PEMBERTON TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 149 — 1-year change: -9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 53.4
NORTH BERGEN TWP — Hudson
2016 total: 314 — 1-year change: 63
Rate per 10,000 residents: 51.7
MORRISTOWN TOWN — Morris
2016 total: 95 — 1-year change: 18
Rate per 10,000 residents: 51.6
BLOOMFIELD TWP — Essex
2016 total: 244 — 1-year change: 20
Rate per 10,000 residents: 51.6
HOBOKEN CITY — Hudson
2016 total: 256 — 1-year change: 26
Rate per 10,000 residents: 51.2
WEST ORANGE TWP — Essex
2016 total: 234 — 1-year change: 43
Rate per 10,000 residents: 50.6
BAYONNE CITY — Hudson
2016 total: 316 — 1-year change: 82
Rate per 10,000 residents: 50.1
BELMAR BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 29 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 50.1
MONTCLAIR TWP — Essex
2016 total: 185 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 49.1
WILDWOOD CREST BORO — Cape May
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: -7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 48.9
HACKENSACK CITY — Bergen
2016 total: 210 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 48.8
PHILLIPSBURG TOWN — Warren
2016 total: 72 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 48.2
FREEHOLD BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 58 — 1-year change: 17
Rate per 10,000 residents: 48.1
WESTAMPTON TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 42 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 47.7
NORTH BRUNSWICK TWP — Middlesex
2016 total: 193 — 1-year change: 27
Rate per 10,000 residents: 47.4
WATERFORD TWP — Camden
2016 total: 50 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 47.
OCEAN TWP - Monmouth — Monmouth
2016 total: 128 — 1-year change: 37
Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.9
LOWER TWP — Cape May
2016 total: 107 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.8
UNION TWP - Union — Union
2016 total: 265 — 1-year change: -9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.8
BRADLEY BEACH BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.5
FRANKLIN TWP - Somerset — Somerset
2016 total: 287 — 1-year change: 21
Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.1
VENTNOR CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 49 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 46.
WOODBURY HEIGHTS BORO — Gloucester
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 45.8
DEPTFORD TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 139 — 1-year change: 38
Rate per 10,000 residents: 45.5
MOUNT EPHRAIM BORO — Camden
2016 total: 21 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.9
PILESGROVE TWP — Salem
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.8
GARFIELD CITY — Bergen
2016 total: 136 — 1-year change: -4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.6
DELANCO TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: -9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.4
HACKETTSTOWN TOWN — Warren
2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: -6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.2
MANTUA TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 67 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 44.
MAGNOLIA BORO — Camden
2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 43.8
TEANECK TWP — Bergen
2016 total: 173 — 1-year change: 30
Rate per 10,000 residents: 43.5
EGG HARBOR TWP — Atlantic
2016 total: 187 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 43.2
LODI BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 103 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 42.7
SOMERS POINT CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 46 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 42.6
KEANSBURG BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 42.6
WEEHAWKEN TWP — Hudson
2016 total: 53 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 42.2
KINGWOOD TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 41.6
BELLMAWR BORO — Camden
2016 total: 48 — 1-year change: 14
Rate per 10,000 residents: 41.4
EASTAMPTON TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 41.2
CLIFTON CITY — Passaic
2016 total: 344 — 1-year change: 73
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.9
PISCATAWAY TWP — Middlesex
2016 total: 229 — 1-year change: 56
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.9
BORDENTOWN CITY — Burlington
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 14
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.8
SOMERDALE BORO — Camden
2016 total: 21 — 1-year change: -7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.8
BELLEVILLE TWP — Essex
2016 total: 146 — 1-year change: -5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.6
NORTHFIELD CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 35 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.6
FAIRVIEW BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 56 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.5
FLORENCE TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 49 — 1-year change: 15
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.5
NORTH HALEDON BORO — Passaic
2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.4
WOOLWICH TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.2
GALLOWAY TWP — Atlantic
2016 total: 150 — 1-year change: 16
Rate per 10,000 residents: 40.2
NATIONAL PARK BORO — Gloucester
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 39.5
SOUTH AMBOY CITY — Middlesex
2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: 14
Rate per 10,000 residents: 39.4
HAMMONTON TOWN — Atlantic
2016 total: 58 — 1-year change: 18
Rate per 10,000 residents: 39.2
KEARNY TOWN — Hudson
2016 total: 159 — 1-year change: 37
Rate per 10,000 residents: 39.1
MONROE TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 141 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 39.
STRATFORD BORO — Camden
2016 total: 27 — 1-year change: -3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 38.4
BERLIN BORO — Camden
2016 total: 29 — 1-year change: 11
Rate per 10,000 residents: 38.2
SEASIDE HEIGHTS BORO — Ocean
2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 38.1
SOUTH HARRISON TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 11
Rate per 10,000 residents: 38.
HAINESPORT TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.6
MOUNT ARLINGTON BORO — Morris
2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.6
MANSFIELD TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.5
TABERNACLE TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 26 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.4
CINNAMINSON TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 58 — 1-year change: 22
Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.3
OAKLYN BORO — Camden
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.1
NORTH WILDWOOD CITY — Cape May
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.1
EATONTOWN BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 47 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 37.
PRINCETON — Mercer
2016 total: 105 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 36.7
LAWRENCE TWP — Mercer
2016 total: 121 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 36.1
MOUNT LAUREL TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 150 — 1-year change: 17
Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.8
GARWOOD BORO — Union
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.5
KENILWORTH BORO — Union
2016 total: 28 — 1-year change: 14
Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.4
ROSELLE PARK BORO — Union
2016 total: 47 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.3
DEERFIELD TWP — Cumberland
2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.3
UPPER DEERFIELD TWP — Cumberland
2016 total: 27 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.2
NORTH PLAINFIELD BORO — Somerset
2016 total: 77 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 35.1
BRIGANTINE CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 33 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.9
BUENA BORO — Atlantic
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.8
EDGEWATER BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.7
RIDGEFIELD PARK VILLAGE — Bergen
2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.6
BARNEGAT TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 72 — 1-year change: 40
Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.4
RUNNEMEDE BORO — Camden
2016 total: 29 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.2
MORRIS TWP — Morris
2016 total: 76 — 1-year change: 23
Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.1
PITTSGROVE TWP — Salem
2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: -5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.1
WASHINGTON TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 165 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 34.
EAST WINDSOR TWP — Mercer
2016 total: 92 — 1-year change: 28
Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.8
SOUTH RIVER BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 54 — 1-year change: 17
Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.7
RED BANK BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.6
SOUTH ORANGE VILLAGE TWP — Essex
2016 total: 54 — 1-year change: -6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.3
UPPER TWP — Cape May
2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 18
Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.1
HARRISON TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.
WOODLAND PARK BORO — Passaic
2016 total: 39 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 33.
MAPLE SHADE TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 63 — 1-year change: -12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.9
COMMERCIAL TWP — Cumberland
2016 total: 17 — 1-year change: -11
Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.8
GREENWICH TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.7
NORTH HANOVER TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.6
MORRIS PLAINS BORO — Morris
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.5
POINT PLEASANT BEACH BORO — Ocean
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.2
PENNSVILLE TWP — Salem
2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 22
Rate per 10,000 residents: 32.1
HADDONFIELD BORO — Camden
2016 total: 37 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.9
KEYPORT BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 15
Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.8
HIGHLAND PARK BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.5
EAST GREENWICH TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.4
DELRAN TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 53 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.4
CHERRY HILL TWP — Camden
2016 total: 221 — 1-year change: 42
Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.1
ROCKAWAY BORO — Morris
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 31.1
MULLICA TWP — Atlantic
2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.9
BOUND BROOK BORO — Somerset
2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: -22
Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.8
LYNDHURST TWP — Bergen
2016 total: 63 — 1-year change: 18
Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.7
MATAWAN BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 27 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.6
VOORHEES TWP — Camden
2016 total: 88 — 1-year change: 33
Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.2
WOOD-RIDGE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.2
MENDHAM BORO — Morris
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.1
PALISADES PARK BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 59 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 30.1
MOORESTOWN TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 62 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.9
GREENWICH TWP — Warren
2016 total: 17 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.8
WOODBRIDGE TWP — Middlesex
2016 total: 296 — 1-year change: 78
Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.7
GUTTENBERG TOWN — Hudson
2016 total: 33 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.5
MIDDLESEX BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: -7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.3
WHARTON BORO — Morris
2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.1
FRANKLIN TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 49 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.1
ABERDEEN TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 53 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.1
SAYREVILLE BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 124 — 1-year change: 20
Rate per 10,000 residents: 29.
SCOTCH PLAINS TWP — Union
2016 total: 68 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.9
EDISON TWP — Middlesex
2016 total: 289 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.9
POINT PLEASANT BORO — Ocean
2016 total: 53 — 1-year change: 22
Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.8
UNION TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: 17 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.8
BRICK TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 212 — 1-year change: 50
Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.2
BOONTON TWP — Morris
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.1
CLIFFSIDE PARK BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 66 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 28.
TOTOWA BORO — Passaic
2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.8
PARK RIDGE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.8
BERGENFIELD BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 74 — 1-year change: 16
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.6
BETHLEHEM TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: -5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.6
MENDHAM TWP — Morris
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.3
RIDGEFIELD BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: -3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.2
MADISON BORO — Morris
2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 15
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.1
TOMS RIVER TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 247 — 1-year change: 31
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.1
MANVILLE BORO — Somerset
2016 total: 28 — 1-year change: -6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.1
SECAUCUS TOWN — Hudson
2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: -4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.1
FRANKFORD TWP — Sussex
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 27.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 62 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.5
LOGAN TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.5
SOMERVILLE BORO — Somerset
2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: -9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.5
RANDOLPH TWP — Morris
2016 total: 68 — 1-year change: 18
Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.4
SOUTH BOUND BROOK BORO — Somerset
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.3
FLEMINGTON BORO — Hunterdon
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.2
FREEHOLD TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 94 — 1-year change: 26
Rate per 10,000 residents: 26.
HOPEWELL TWP — Mercer
2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 20
Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.4
LINWOOD CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: -4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.4
TINTON FALLS BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 45 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.2
BRIELLE BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.1
MAURICE RIVER TWP — Cumberland
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.1
BERKELEY HEIGHTS TWP — Union
2016 total: 33 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 25.
AUDUBON BORO — Camden
2016 total: 22 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.9
DEMAREST BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.6
LITTLE FERRY BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 26 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.5
FAIR LAWN BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 79 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.3
OCEAN TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.
HIGHLANDS BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 24.
HAWTHORNE BORO — Passaic
2016 total: 45 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.9
CLINTON TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.7
JAMESBURG BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.7
SPRINGFIELD TWP — Union
2016 total: 37 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.4
EVESHAM TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 106 — 1-year change: 17
Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.3
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TWP — Middlesex
2016 total: 101 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.3
RARITAN BORO — Somerset
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 23.3
OLD BRIDGE TWP — Middlesex
2016 total: 150 — 1-year change: 23
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.9
CARLSTADT BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.8
SUMMIT CITY — Union
2016 total: 49 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.8
LACEY TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 63 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.8
JACKSON TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 125 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.8
EAST BRUNSWICK TWP — Middlesex
2016 total: 108 — 1-year change: 18
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.7
SADDLE BROOK TWP — Bergen
2016 total: 31 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.7
HOLLAND TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.7
NORTH CALDWELL BORO — Essex
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.6
WALL TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 59 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.6
NEWTON TOWN — Sussex
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.5
HILLSBOROUGH TWP — Somerset
2016 total: 86 — 1-year change: 19
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.5
EAST RUTHERFORD BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.4
UNION BEACH BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.4
NUTLEY TWP — Essex
2016 total: 63 — 1-year change: 17
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.2
NORTH ARLINGTON BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.1
WALLINGTON BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 22.1
HIGHTSTOWN BORO — Mercer
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.8
FRANKLIN BORO — Sussex
2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.8
WASHINGTON BORO — Warren
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.7
GLEN ROCK BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.5
LAKEWOOD TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 200 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.5
SPARTA TWP — Sussex
2016 total: 42 — 1-year change: 21
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.3
MAHWAH TWP — Bergen
2016 total: 55 — 1-year change: 25
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.2
WAYNE TWP — Passaic
2016 total: 116 — 1-year change: 20
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.2
HAMPTON TWP — Sussex
2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.2
ROCKAWAY TWP — Morris
2016 total: 51 — 1-year change: -11
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.1
STAFFORD TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 56 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.1
READINGTON TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: 11
Rate per 10,000 residents: 21.1
PARAMUS BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 55 — 1-year change: 25
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.9
HOWELL TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 106 — 1-year change: -42
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.8
FORT LEE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 73 — 1-year change: 18
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.7
DUMONT BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 36 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.6
OCEANPORT BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.6
BYRAM TWP — Sussex
2016 total: 17 — 1-year change: 11
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.4
CRANFORD TWP — Union
2016 total: 46 — 1-year change: 11
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.3
CLARK TWP — Union
2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: -3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.3
UPPER FREEHOLD TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.3
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.3
VERONA TWP — Essex
2016 total: 27 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.3
LEONIA BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.1
MONTVILLE TWP — Morris
2016 total: 43 — 1-year change: 15
Rate per 10,000 residents: 20.
METUCHEN BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 27 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.9
MANALAPAN TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 77 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.8
HAMILTON TWP — Atlantic
2016 total: 175 — 1-year change: 38
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.8
WEST LONG BRANCH BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.8
OCEAN CITY — Cape May
2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.7
FAIR HAVEN BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.6
BEDMINSTER TWP — Somerset
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.6
BLOOMINGDALE BORO — Passaic
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.6
CHESTERFIELD TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.5
GREEN BROOK TWP — Somerset
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.4
RIVER EDGE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 22 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.4
SPOTSWOOD BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.4
DUNELLEN BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.4
MILLBURN TWP — Essex
2016 total: 39 — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.4
TENAFLY BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 28 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.3
PEQUANNOCK TWP — Morris
2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.3
WESTWOOD BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 21 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.3
MONTVALE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.1
SOUTHAMPTON TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.1
LINCOLN PARK BORO — Morris
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 19.
WARREN TWP — Somerset
2016 total: 29 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.9
MILLSTONE TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.9
NEW PROVIDENCE BORO — Union
2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.9
PITMAN BORO — Gloucester
2016 total: 17 — 1-year change: -11
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.9
MAYWOOD BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: -4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.8
BARRINGTON BORO — Camden
2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.6
GLEN RIDGE BORO — Essex
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.6
KINNELON BORO — Morris
2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.5
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 37 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.4
RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE — Bergen
2016 total: 46 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.4
LEBANON TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.2
BERKELEY TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 75 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.2
BEACHWOOD BORO — Ocean
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.1
RARITAN TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: 13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.
WYCKOFF TWP — Bergen
2016 total: 30 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 18.
EAST HANOVER TWP — Morris
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.9
CLOSTER BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.9
COLTS NECK TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.7
RUTHERFORD BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: -10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.7
HADDON TWP — Camden
2016 total: 26 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.7
MARLBORO TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 71 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.7
BORDENTOWN TWP — Burlington
2016 total: 20 — 1-year change: -3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.6
WASHINGTON TWP - Bergen — Bergen
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.6
ORADELL BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.5
HANOVER TWP — Morris
2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.5
MIDDLETOWN TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 116 — 1-year change: 21
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.4
MILLTOWN BORO — Middlesex
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.4
LITTLE FALLS TWP — Passaic
2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: 10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.3
MARGATE CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.3
BRANCHBURG TWP — Somerset
2016 total: 25 — 1-year change: -8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.3
OAKLAND BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 22 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.2
VERNON TWP — Sussex
2016 total: 41 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 17.1
CEDAR GROVE TWP — Essex
2016 total: 21 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.9
BERNARDSVILLE BORO — Somerset
2016 total: 13 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.9
BOONTON TOWN — Morris
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.8
HAZLET TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: -13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.7
PLUMSTED TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.6
FANWOOD BORO — Union
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.4
POMPTON LAKES BORO — Passaic
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: -3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.2
WEST WINDSOR TWP — Mercer
2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 17
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.2
WANAQUE BORO — Passaic
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.2
FAIRFIELD TWP — Essex
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.1
BRIDGEWATER TWP — Somerset
2016 total: 71 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 16.
RAMSEY BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.9
HOPATCONG BORO — Sussex
2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.8
MONROE TWP — Middlesex
2016 total: 62 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.8
WESTFIELD TOWN — Union
2016 total: 47 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.5
HOLMDEL TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: 26 — 1-year change: 3
Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.5
CALDWELL BORO — Essex
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.3
MONTGOMERY TWP — Somerset
2016 total: 34 — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.3
MANCHESTER TWP — Ocean
2016 total: 65 — 1-year change: 21
Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.1
BERNARDS TWP — Somerset
2016 total: 40 — 1-year change: -1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.
LIVINGSTON TWP — Essex
2016 total: 44 — 1-year change: 9
Rate per 10,000 residents: 15.
MOUNT OLIVE TWP — Morris
2016 total: 42 — 1-year change: -6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.9
WEST CALDWELL TWP — Essex
2016 total: 16 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.9
NEW MILFORD BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 24 — 1-year change: -13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.7
JEFFERSON TWP — Morris
2016 total: 31 — 1-year change: 11
Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.5
CHATHAM TWP — Morris
2016 total: 15 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.4
MANSFIELD TWP — Warren
2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 14.2
PLAINSBORO TWP — Middlesex
2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 13.9
ROXBURY TWP — Morris
2016 total: 32 — 1-year change: -4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 13.7
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS TWP — Morris
2016 total: 72 — 1-year change: 18
Rate per 10,000 residents: 13.5
UPPER SADDLE RIVER BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 0
Rate per 10,000 residents: 13.4
ROBBINSVILLE TWP — Mercer
2016 total: 18 — 1-year change: -13
Rate per 10,000 residents: 13.2
WASHINGTON TWP — Morris
2016 total: 23 — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: 12.4
WANTAGE TWP — Sussex
2016 total: 14 — 1-year change: -2
Rate per 10,000 residents: 12.3
CHATHAM BORO — Morris
2016 total: 11 — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 12.3
HILLSDALE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: 11.7
DENVILLE TWP — Morris
2016 total: 19 — 1-year change: -5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 11.4
FRANKLIN LAKES BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -5
Rate per 10,000 residents: 11.3
WEST MILFORD TWP — Passaic
2016 total: 28 — 1-year change: -4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 10.8
FLORHAM PARK BORO — Morris
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -4
Rate per 10,000 residents: 10.3
RINGWOOD BORO — Passaic
2016 total: 12 — 1-year change: -10
Rate per 10,000 residents: 9.8
Towns with 10 or fewer cases
ALEXANDRIA TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ALLAMUCHY TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ALLENDALE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ALLENHURST BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ALLENTOWN BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ALLOWAY TWP — Salem
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ALPHA BORO — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ALPINE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ANDOVER BORO — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ANDOVER TWP — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
AUDUBON PARK BORO — Camden
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
AVALON BORO — Cape May
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
AVON-BY-THE-SEA BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
BARNEGAT LIGHT BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
BASS RIVER TWP — Burlington
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
BAY HEAD BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
BEACH HAVEN BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
BELVIDERE TOWN — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
BERLIN TWP — Camden
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 8
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
BLAIRSTOWN TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
BLOOMSBURY BORO — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
BRANCHVILLE BORO — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
BUTLER BORO — Morris
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
CALIFON BORO — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
CAPE MAY CITY — Cape May
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
CHESTER BORO — Morris
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
CHESTER TWP — Morris
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
CLINTON TOWN — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
CORBIN CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
CRANBURY TWP — Middlesex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
CRESSKILL BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
DEAL BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
DELAWARE TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
DENNIS TWP — Cape May
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
DOWNE TWP — Cumberland
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
EAGLESWOOD TWP — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
EAST AMWELL TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ELK TWP — Gloucester
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ELMER BORO — Salem
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
EMERSON BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 5
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ESSEX FELLS BORO — Essex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
FAR HILLS BORO — Somerset
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
FRANKLIN TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
FRANKLIN TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
FREDON TWP — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
FRELINGHUYSEN TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
FRENCHTOWN BORO — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
GIBBSBORO BORO — Camden
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
GLEN GARDNER BORO — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
GREEN TWP — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
GREENWICH TWP — Cumberland
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HAMBURG BORO — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HAMPTON BORO — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HARDING TWP — Morris
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HARDWICK TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HARDYSTON TWP — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HARMONY TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HARRINGTON PARK BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HAWORTH BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HI-NELLA BORO — Camden
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HIGH BRIDGE BORO — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HO-HO-KUS BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
HOPEWELL BORO — Mercer
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
INDEPENDENCE TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
INTERLAKEN BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ISLAND HEIGHTS BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
KNOWLTON TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
LAFAYETTE TWP — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
LAKE COMO BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
LAUREL SPRINGS BORO — Camden
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
LAVALLETTE BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
LIBERTY TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
LITTLE SILVER BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
LOCH ARBOUR VILLAGE — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
LONG BEACH TWP — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
LONG HILL TWP — Morris
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
LOPATCONG TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 12
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MANASQUAN BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MANNINGTON TWP — Salem
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MEDFORD LAKES BORO — Burlington
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MIDLAND PARK BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 6
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MILFORD BORO — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MINE HILL TWP — Morris
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MONMOUTH BEACH BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MONTAGUE TWP — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MOONACHIE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MOUNTAIN LAKES BORO — Morris
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
MOUNTAINSIDE BORO — Union
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
NETCONG BORO — Morris
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
NORTHVALE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
NORWOOD BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
OCEAN GATE BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
OGDENSBURG BORO — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
OLD TAPPAN BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
OLDMANS TWP — Salem
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
OXFORD TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE BORO — Somerset
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
PENNINGTON BORO — Mercer
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
PINE BEACH BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
PINE VALLEY BORO — Camden
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
POHATCONG TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
PORT REPUBLIC CITY — Atlantic
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
QUINTON TWP — Salem
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
RIVER VALE TWP — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
RIVERDALE BORO — Morris
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
RIVERTON BORO — Burlington
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ROCHELLE PARK TWP — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 4
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ROOSEVELT BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
ROSELAND BORO — Essex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
RUMSON BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SADDLE RIVER BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 2
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SANDYSTON TWP — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SEA GIRT BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SEA ISLE CITY — Cape May
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SEASIDE PARK BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SHAMONG TWP — Burlington
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SHIP BOTTOM BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SHREWSBURY BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SHREWSBURY TWP — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SPRING LAKE BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SPRINGFIELD TWP — Burlington
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
STANHOPE BORO — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
STILLWATER TWP — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
STOCKTON BORO — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: Increase <10
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
STONE HARBOR BORO — Cape May
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SURF CITY BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
SUSSEX BORO — Sussex
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
TETERBORO BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 1
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
TEWKSBURY TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
TUCKERTON BORO — Ocean
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
UPPER PITTSGROVE TWP — Salem
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
VICTORY GARDENS BORO — Morris
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WALDWICK BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WASHINGTON TWP — Burlington
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WASHINGTON TWP - Warren — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: 7
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WATCHUNG BORO — Somerset
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WENONAH BORO — Gloucester
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WEST AMWELL TWP — Hunterdon
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WEST CAPE MAY BORO — Cape May
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WEST WILDWOOD BORO — Cape May
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WEYMOUTH TWP — Atlantic
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WHITE TWP — Warren
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WINFIELD TWP — Union
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WOODCLIFF LAKE BORO — Bergen
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WOODLAND TWP — Burlington
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WOODSTOWN BORO — Salem
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
WRIGHTSTOWN BORO — Burlington
2016 total: * — 1-year change: N/A
Rate per 10,000 residents: N/A
CAPE MAY POINT BORO — Cape May
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -2
ELSINBORO TWP — Salem
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0
FIELDSBORO BORO — Burlington
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0
FOLSOM BORO — Atlantic
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -3
HARVEY CEDARS BORO — Ocean
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0
HOPE TWP — Warren
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -3
LEBANON BORO — Hunterdon
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -1
LONGPORT BORO — Atlantic
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0
MANTOLOKING BORO — Ocean
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0
MILLSTONE BORO — Somerset
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0
ROCKLEIGH BORO — Bergen
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0
ROCKY HILL BORO — Somerset
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0
SEA BRIGHT BORO — Monmouth
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -1
SHILOH BORO — Cumberland
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -1
STOW CREEK TWP — Cumberland
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: -2
TAVISTOCK BORO — Camden
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0
WALPACK TWP — Sussex
2016 total: 0 — 1-year change: 0
You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com