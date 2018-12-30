Sex assault, robbery & killing: Two men wanted by NJ cops

Heading into the new year, police in New Jersey communities are looking for two men they say are dangerous criminals, in two unrelated incidents.

LINDENWOLD SEXUAL ASSAULT

Police in South Jersey are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home on Christmas.

Police in the Camden County borough said the man attended the party at the Arborwood Condos but nobody seems to know who he was. Police did not release other details or any description of the suspect other than a photo.

EDISON SPEEDWAY DEADLY SHOOTING

Police are still looking for the gunman who robbed an Edison gas station and then killed the clerk with a single gunshot earlier this month.

Police say the robber went into the Speedway Gas Station and held up the clerk. The robber took the cash drawer and shot the clerk once, according to police.

An 18-year-old man who was in a Lyft ride the same day was arrested and taken to Edison police headquarters after the car was followed by unmarked patrol cars, police said. After the arrest was announced, prosecutors said that while there was a person being questioned , that person was released from custody.

Prosecutor's encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call Edison police at 732-248-7531 or the county prosecutor's office at 732-745-4436.

