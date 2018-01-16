Several injured as truck, car crash through NJ buildings

PILESGROVE — A tractor trailer drove into the front of a South Jersey house on Monday but no one inside was hurt, hours after a woman was injured by a car that went through the front of a North Jersey hair salon.

State Police spokesman Sgt. FC Jeff Flynn said the truck, a flatbed hauling a trailer, hit the home on Lincoln Road in Pilesgrove around 2:30 p.m. A second vehicle was involved, according to Flynn, but the circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.

The truck went across a large, grassy front yard before hitting the house.

Flynn said the drivers of both vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries. He did not disclose their identities.

Aerial pictures of the crash from 6ABC Action News show the cab of the truck on the porch of the two-story home.

CBS Philly reported the home belonged to Stephen Sulvetta, who told the station he thought a bomb had gone off outside his home. The home has been deemed uninhabitable, according to the station.

Earlier on Monday, a car driven by an 81-year-old woman went through the front of the Hair Core salon in a strip mall on Fairfield Avenue in Fairfield, after hitting a customer as she exited, according to Fairfield Police.

Police said the 60-year-old customer from Totowa was pinned against the building by the 2015 Volkswagen and suffered injuries to the lower part of her body. The car was impounded as part of the investigation to check for mechanical problems. The driver did not appear to suffer a medical issue at the time.

Police did not disclose the identity of anyone involved in the incident.

