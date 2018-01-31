Several homes burned by Irvington fire

IRVINGTON — Several two story homes are affected by a two-alarm fire in a neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Aerial video of the fire from CBS New York shows a two-story home on 14th Avenue at 20th Street in nearly engulfed by flames and smoke coming from three neighboring homes. The station reported that one of the homes collapsed.

Six people were displaced by the fire, according to a message on Twitter by North Jersey Fire News.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported at least one firefighter was injured.

The fire is near a cemetery not far from the Garden State Parkway.

