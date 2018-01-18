Seven ‘totally tubular’ spots for snow tubing around NJ

Story by Taryn Pire and provided by New Jersey Family Magazine .

Whether the kids are tubing newbies or seasoned pros, these spots offer fun alternatives to skiing and snowboarding in and around New Jersey.

301 Resort Dr., Tannersville, PA

570-629-1661; skicamelback.com

This Pocono resort boasts 42 snow tubing lanes and two magic carpet lifts, making it the biggest snow tubing park in the US. Riders pick between racing solo or riding with a buddy in a two-person tube. Galactic Snow Tubing (a tubing park that glows with neons and LED light up snow) and the Basecamp One Lodge debuted last winter. Kids must be at least 33 inches tall to ride and 44 inches tall to ride alone. Tickets are $25 for unlimited weekday runs, and $30-35 for three-hour sessions on weekends and holidays.

200 Campgaw Rd., Mahwah

201-327-7610; skicampgaw.com

Kids will rip down straight-shot paths, so make sure they’re ready to race! You can also ride your tube back up on the surface lift, perfect for little legs not quite ready for a climb. Kids must be 42 inches tall to ride, and are required to tube alone and on their stomachs. Tickets for two-hour sessions are $21 Monday through Thursday, $23 on Friday and $26 on weekends and holidays.

99 Holiday Mountain Rd., Monticello, NY

845-796-3161; holidaymtn.com

This one straightaway lane nestled in the Catskills is great for beginners, and gives little ones an intro to tubing with gentle hills and slopes. Tickets cost $20 per person. Kids must be 44 inches tall to ride. Call for times and to book ahead of time (these sessions sell out quickly!).

64 Klein Ave., Hunter, NY

518-263-4223; huntermtn.com

Hunter has the biggest tubing park in New York State. Racers get their choice of more than 20 high-speed chutes that are each nearly 1,000 feet long. Children should be at least 33 inches tall to ride. Tickets are $20 per person 42 inches or taller and $30 for kids between 33 and 42 inches with an adult. Don't skip out on the snack bar or fire pit.

123 Rte. 94, Vernon

973-827-2000; mountaincreek.com

The 30 tubing lanes span five acres of this Sussex County resort that’s only a stone’s throw from Crystal Springs Resort. Kids must be at least 42 inches tall and five years old to fly down the hills. A carpet lift means no hauling tubes back up the mountain—and less complaining! Check the website closer to the season for this year's tubing rates. Reserve ahead of time.

51 Old Mt. Peter Rd., Warwick, NY

845-986-4940; mtpeter.com

The route’s about 600 feet long, but don't worry about the walk; the carpet lift lets you relax on your way up. You must be 42 inches tall to ride solo, while guests 36-42" tall can ride in a tandem tube with an adult. For your littlest snow bunnies, the new Little Tikes Tubing Play Area has a mini hill and snow play area that'll safely accommodate all ages and sizes. Passes are $25 for a two-hour session on the regular hill, while the Little Tikes Tubing is only $15 for a two-hour sesh.

401 Hollow Rd., East Stroudsburg, PA

570-421-7231; shawneemt.com

The Pocono Plunge Snow Tubing Park gives mini-riders ages 4 and up under 46 inches the chance to ride with Mom or Dad using tandem tubes (taller kids can ride solo). And there are two conveyor lifts that whisk you to the top after you shoot down. Advance reservations aren’t accepted, so get there early. Tickets are $25 for two hours and $40 for four hours on weekdays. It’s $30 for a two-hour session and $45 for a four-hour session on weekends.

