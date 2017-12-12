Settle this Santa debate

On Monday's show I confessed my utter hatred for gift wrapping. I've never been any good at it, which most men can relate to. It's more than that. When you have gift bags and tissue paper available, painstaking wrapping of presents just seems like a waste of time and money. (At least a gift bag you can re-use).

Anyway, this led to a few callers mentioning that when they were kids and Santa left their presents under the tree they were never wrapped at all. They lay bare for the children to see the moment they came into the room. But the presents from their parents were always wrapped. Bill and I had never heard of Santa doing this. For whatever reason, where we grew up, him in St. Louis and me in Union County, NJ, Santa delivered his presents fully wrapped.

Then I received a text from my mother-in-law informing me that I was married to a woman whose Santa presents were never wrapped, and she's a Jersey girl just like I'm a Jersey guy. So what's up with this? Why is Santa so inconsistent? Did the elves simply run out of wrapping paper towards the end of setting up certain routes? Are parents filling out a preference questionnaire that we never knew about? And since I became a parent, Santa never asked my opinion. He just delivered the presents wrapped. I'm very confused.

Are these families the outliers? Or is this far more common than Bill and I knew? Please take our poll and let us know.

