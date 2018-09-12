Seton Hall student falls to death from campus parking garage

SOUTH ORANGE — A student who fell off a five-story parking garage on Tuesday at Seton Hall was identified by friends as a 23-year-old-man from Morristown.

In a letter to the Seton Hall community obtained by TAP into SOMA , interim school president Mary J. Meehan identified the student as Julian M. Mislavsky. Meehan said a memorial service will be held on campus, and asked for prayers for Mislavsky's family.

"No family member or loved one should ever have to receive news of this nature and they will need our love and support in the coming days," Meehan wrote.

South Orange police said Mislavsky, known as "Myles," fell from the top floor and was found lying on the grass near the exit around 12:15 p.m. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he died an hour later. The circumstances of the fall were not disclosed by police, but they said no foul play is suspected.

According to a profile on an Instagram account which is private, Mislavsky was a members of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

Witnesses to the fall are asked by police to call 973-763-3000, ext. 7788.

