Serve Craig Allen’s Macaroni Pie for dinner
So, I was searching the internet for a project, when I came across a site that had reproduced every LIFE magazine, ever. I've been buying "dog-eared" copies of this long-lost part of Americana, at Jersey flea markets and garage sales, since high school!
LIFE was a weekly, pictorial magazine. I love the articles...first-hand "history"...and, of course, the pictures. And the ADS. The advertisements truly reflect the culture of the times.
Food ads sometimes included recipes...as a come-on for you to buy a particular "food item."
That's how I found this gem...as the grocery chain wanted you to buy their boxed macaroni pasta.
Mom came to visit this weekend...and she loved it...and you will too!
Start with a prepared pie crust...or make your own. Enough to fill a 9-inch pie plate.
I halved my basic pie crust recipe that I have shared with you before...half what you see above, as there is no "pie" topper.
Shake a "dash" of cayenne pepper over the finished pie crust.
Chill the finished pie crust in the refrigerator, while you prepare the rest of the "pie."
Now, you will need:
4 T butter
4 T flour
2&1/2 C milk
Salt and pepper to taste.
Make a thick white sauce with the butter, flour and milk. Add salt and pepper to taste.
As you are good at multi-tasking...while this is happening...
Boil water in large pan, and cook 4 cups of macaroni (8 ounce box).
Pour water off cooked macaroni...then add to prepared macaroni:
the finished white sauce
1 egg, beaten
2 C cheese (I made it with mozzarella...you might want to mix in cheddar, or your favorite shredded cheese blend).
1 small onion, minced.
1/4 t pepper
1/2 t salt
1 t prepared mustard
Make sure all the ingredients are thoroughly mixed, and then turn into the pie shell.
Top the "pie" with more cheese (1/4 cup or more...because more cheese is always better).
Bake 450/10 minutes...then reduce heat to 375, and bake 15 minutes more.
Serve HOT.
ENJOY!!