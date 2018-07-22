Serve Craig Allen’s Macaroni Pie for dinner

So, I was searching the internet for a project, when I came across a site that had reproduced every LIFE magazine, ever. I've been buying "dog-eared" copies of this long-lost part of Americana, at Jersey flea markets and garage sales, since high school!

Remember? "Hi-YO!" (Craig Allen photo).

LIFE was a weekly, pictorial magazine. I love the articles...first-hand "history"...and, of course, the pictures. And the ADS. The advertisements truly reflect the culture of the times.

Food ads sometimes included recipes...as a come-on for you to buy a particular "food item."

That's how I found this gem...as the grocery chain wanted you to buy their boxed macaroni pasta.

Mom came to visit this weekend...and she loved it...and you will too!

The slice didn't "plate" well for a picture...it's HOT! (Craig Allen photo).

Start with a prepared pie crust...or make your own. Enough to fill a 9-inch pie plate.

HALF this recipe will do it. (Craig Allen photo).

I halved my basic pie crust recipe that I have shared with you before...half what you see above, as there is no "pie" topper.

Shake a "dash" of cayenne pepper over the finished pie crust.

Chill the finished pie crust in the refrigerator, while you prepare the rest of the "pie."

Now, you will need:

4 T butter

4 T flour

2&1/2 C milk

Salt and pepper to taste.

Make a thick white sauce with the butter, flour and milk. Add salt and pepper to taste.

As you are good at multi-tasking...while this is happening...

Boil water in large pan, and cook 4 cups of macaroni (8 ounce box).

Pour water off cooked macaroni...then add to prepared macaroni:

the finished white sauce

1 egg, beaten

2 C cheese (I made it with mozzarella...you might want to mix in cheddar, or your favorite shredded cheese blend).

1 small onion, minced.

1/4 t pepper

1/2 t salt

1 t prepared mustard

Make sure all the ingredients are thoroughly mixed, and then turn into the pie shell.

Top the "pie" with more cheese (1/4 cup or more...because more cheese is always better).

Bake 450/10 minutes...then reduce heat to 375, and bake 15 minutes more.

Serve HOT.