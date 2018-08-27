Sell the Governor’s fancy shore mansion

Serious question: Why in a state with tens of billions in debt and unfunded pension and benefit liabilities do we still have a taxpayer funded vacation getaway for the Governor?

You remember the Island State Beach Park mansion made famous by Governor Christie's visit during the government shutdown right? Why is this still state property? This property will sell for millions and be a great revenue generator for the hospitality industry, creating local jobs and tax revenue whether or not the Governor has the means to afford his own vacation as this Governor clearly does. Even a Governor who is not as wealthy doesn't rate a taxpayer mansion on the beach.

I'm sure every Governor, past, present and future will know at least one person who would invite them to enjoy the Jersey shore. If not, let 'em rent like the rest of us. It's time for the Governor to step up and make the smart decision to relieve the taxpayers of this unnecessary burden.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

