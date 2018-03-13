Seen him? He slugged gas attendant with brass knuckles, cops say

BORDENTOWN — Police are looking for a man they said used brass knuckles to assault a gas station employee on Saturday night.

Michael Ward, 46, of Ft. Washington, Maryland pulled into the Delta station on Route 206 in Bordentown around 6 p.m., parked his grey Mitsubishi Outlander and walked over to the pump area, where he hit an employee in the neck, according to Bordentown Police.

Police said Ward then drove off in a 2007 Grey Acura RDX which has Delaware plates PC231528 that belonged to another customer.

Ward is believed to have driven to New York City, but police did not disclose why or a specific location. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft and weapons offenses.

Police said Ward is armed and dangerous and said anyone seeing him should call 911.

