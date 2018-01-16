Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Seen him? Burglar prompted a bomb scare to distract cops, police say

By Adam Hochron January 16, 2018 3:57 PM
Franklin Police Department
Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN (Sussex) — Police are looking for a man they say walked into a local business to call in a bomb scare at another business.

Early on the morning of Jan. 13, a man walked into a local Dunkin’ Donuts and asked to use the phone, according to police. The man then called in a report of a bomb or explosive device in the Shop Rite plaza, police said. The bomb threat, according to police, was meant to distract authorities from another crime the man was planning to commit — possibly an attempted burglary.

The man is described as wearing a grey winter-style hat and an orange Under Armor hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man or vehicle seen in surveillance video to contact the Franklin Police Detective Bureau at 973-827-7700.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM