Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN (Sussex) — Police are looking for a man they say walked into a local business to call in a bomb scare at another business.

Early on the morning of Jan. 13, a man walked into a local Dunkin’ Donuts and asked to use the phone, according to police. The man then called in a report of a bomb or explosive device in the Shop Rite plaza, police said. The bomb threat, according to police, was meant to distract authorities from another crime the man was planning to commit — possibly an attempted burglary.

The man is described as wearing a grey winter-style hat and an orange Under Armor hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man or vehicle seen in surveillance video to contact the Franklin Police Detective Bureau at 973-827-7700.

