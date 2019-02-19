See Nick Di Paolo and Trev at the Brook Arts Center

I'm very happy to announce that I'll be performing with Nick Di Paolo on Saturday, March 2 at 8pm at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook. This is going to be a great show and you've got to come! Let me tell you about Nick.

Nick Di Paolo is one of the few right-leaning stand-up comedians in our country, that's not an easy thing to do these days. He hosts the Nick Di Paolo podcast and has been a feature performer on The Comedy Central Roasts, "The Tonight Show" and Louis CK’s “Louie”. In this day of watered down comedy, Nick Di Paolo's brutally honest performances remind us of what great stand up should be, funny, socially relevant and a little bit reckless. Comedy, "Jersey Style." You want a resume? Check out Nick Di Paolo's:

He hosted his own show on New York’s 92.3 Free FM, co-hosted “The Nick & Artie Show” and presently hosts “The Nick Di Paolo Podcast.” He has performed on, "The Tonight Show," "Late Night with David Letterman," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and "Conan O’Brien." He was twice nominated for an Emmy for his writing on HBO’s, "The Chris Rock Show." He has also had three half hour standup specials on Comedy Central, a Showtime Special, “Raw Nerve,” a self released special, “Another Senseless Killing” and most recently “Inflammatory.” He was one of the stars on "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn," and a stand out on many Comedy Central Roasts. Not limited to stand-up, radio and writing, he has had acting roles on FX’s "Louie," "Inside Amy Schumer," "The Sopranos," "Cop Show" and CK’s critically acclaimed "Horace and Pete," as well as many other sitcoms. Also appearing will be the Big Yellow Van! Get your tickets here .

