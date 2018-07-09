See Newark cops’ heroic rescue of 2-year-old girl after drowning

NEWARK — Police said Monday the 2-year-old girl resuscitated by two 2nd Precinct officers has been released from a hospital.

Shortly before 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Newark Officers Malikul Aziz and Shaquille Johnson responded to a residence in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue, on a report a wasn't breaking after drowning in a family pool.

Police said the officers immediately administered first air, clearing the girl's airway.

"She threw up ingested food and water before being transported to University Hospital for further treatment," police wrote in a news release.

The police department released body cam footage of the incident Monday.

"These Officers displayed the character and dedication that every Newark Police Division member is committed to in providing outstanding community service," Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said Monday. “I am proud that these Officers stepped in as if this child was a member of their own family. Today, I speak for the entire City of Newark in giving them our most sincere thanks."