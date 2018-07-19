Billy Joel now has played 100 shows at Madison Square Garden; who better to help mark such an occasion than his 'brother from across the Hudson', Bruce Springsteen? That's not a thing, I made it up. But Bruce really did turn up at Wednesday's big show.

The old friends did 'Born to Run' and 'Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out' together for a euphoric MSG crowd. Fan video popped up on social media overnight. [Be forewarned, there's lots of excited shouts, singing and 'Bruuuuuuuce'ing from the crowd in these clips]:

Springsteen & Joel together in NYC (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The longtime peers were together in New York City just last month. Joel presented a special Tony Award to Springsteen for his acclaimed Broadway show.

Speaking of which, next stop for Springsteen is Netflix. 'The New York Times' reports two performances already have been taped to be edited for use. 'Springsteen on Broadway' will mark the wrap of its sold-out run with a December premiere on the streaming service.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.