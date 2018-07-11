See Bill Spadea LIVE for a big weekend of comedy

While you eagerly wait for the next #SpeakingMillennial episode and for my next morning show, make your plans to come out and see me performing live with Vinnie Brand!

We're playing the Comedy Shoppe in Mt. Arlington, NJ on Friday, July 13th at 8:30pm and at the Newtown Theatre in Newtown, PA on Saturday, July 14th at 8pm.

Get your tickets HERE.

Seriously, get your tickets and meet us at the show! And I can assure you, this ain't #NoMuffinJoke. Although Vinnie did a great rendition of the Muffin Joke...

