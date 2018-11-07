Section of Route 206 to close for a week in Princeton

TRENTON — A section of Route 206 will close in Princeton for a week starting Thursday night.

The road will close in both directions between Hillside Avenue and Arreton Road just south of Princeton Airport in order to excavate, demolish and replace a 14-foot culvert over a branch of Stony Brook, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The $1.9 million project should be complete by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

The DOT said that concrete was found missing from the 100-year-old culvert during an inspection in the fall of 2017. The inspection also revealed scour, or erosion inside the culvert helping to create ponding on the road.

Temporary steel plates were put in and paved over while a new culvert was created.

Route 206 carries both car and truck traffic between Route 295 (the former Route 95) and the Somerville Circle.

The DOT has suggested separate detours for passenger vehicles and trucks. A longer detour is in place for trucks using Route 31 to avoid the side streets around the closure points.

Passenger Vehicle Detour:

Route 206 North From Route 206 North, make a right onto Ewing Street, turn left onto Mount Lucas Road and turn left onto Herrontown Road, follow to Route 206.

Route 206 South From Route 206 South, make a left onto Herrontown Road, turn right onto Mount Lucas Road and turn right onto Ewing Street, follow to Route 206.

Truck Detour:

Route 206 North

From Route 206 North take I-295 North to Route 31 North, turn right onto County Road 518, follow to Route 206.

From Route 206 North take I-295 North to Route 31 North, turn right onto County Road 518, follow to Route 206. Route 206 South

From Route 206 South, turn right onto County Road 518, turn left onto Route 31 South, and take I-295 South back to Route 206.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ