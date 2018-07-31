Secret’s out on Murphy family vacation: Seen on airplane to Italy!

TRENTON — Where in the world is Gov. Murphy?

The governor's staff has been mum on where Murphy and his family are spending their summer vacation. But at least one witness saw the governor boarding a plane to Italy last week.

The public schedule for Murphy said he and his wife would "depart on a family vacation out of state," last Friday and returning on August 8.

The governor's office would not confirm to NJ.com that he was going to a house his family owns in Italy but a government official confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday that the governor would be spending time with his family in Italy.

Submitted photo

The witness who was on the flight to Italy said the plane was swept several times because the governor was on board, and that the flight was ultimately delayed for several hours due to weather.

A photo provided to New Jersey 101.5 shows Murphy and his wife and sons boarding the plane from the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport.

NJ.com reported that the Murphys own a home in the small town of Parrano. The house is described as "23-room mansion," which also has three smaller houses and a stable. The website reported the family bought the home in 2004 for more than $7 million.

Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver is serving as acting governor until Murphy returns to the state.

