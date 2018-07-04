Second teen dies from drowning in NJ in under a week

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (Atlantic County) — A 14-year-old boy drowned at Atlantic County Park Tuesday, police say.

According to township police, the boy, who'd come from out of state, was at the park with his family for a picnic when he went into the water and did not resurface.

The Township of Hamilton Dive Team and Richland Fire Department Surface Rescue Team deployed divers to search for the boy, and once he was located, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drowning remains under investigation and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact 609-625-2700 Ext. 578.

It's at least the second drowning death of a minor in New Jersey this week. A South Jersey boy who swam into the deep end of a pond and was rescued by his friends last Friday died over the weekend.

A group of three friends were swimming in the water of Menantico Pond water in Millville when a 17-year-old began to struggle after swimming into deep water, according to Millville Police Lt. Ross Hoffman. A third person helped pull the Brigdeton teen from under the water, Hoffman said.He was initially hospitalized at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland and then taken to DuPont Hospital for Children in Delaware, where he died on Sunday.

