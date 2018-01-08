Contact Us
Make My Homepage

UPDATE: Seastreak to operate modified schedule on Tuesday

By Adam Hochron January 8, 2018 6:26 PM
Image of

After originally announcing that all service would be cancelled on Tuesday, Seastreak announced late Monday night that they had made enough progress breaking up the ice-packed waterways to run on a modified schedule.

Service will only be running out of Atlantic Highlands using 505-passenger boats, according too the company.

“Ice breaking tugboats contracted by Seastreak have been able to open up a track for our ferries,” the company said.

Work will continue through the night and the tugboats will be used in transit between New York and New Jersey, which the company said could mean longer than usual trips.

With a modified schedule the company said priority boarding may be used on some trips. Under this system 40 trip ticket holders would board first, followed by 10 trip holders. One-way and round-trip ticket holders will then be allowed to board “if room allows,” the company said.

On Sunday night, the company said the ice from Atlantic Highlands to Sandy Hook and Staten Island was as much as 15 inches thick, requiring the service to bring in a larger boat in hopes of clearing a path. On Monday night, Seastreak announced that while the boat had done some good it was not enough to return to service.

The company said it would “continue to break ice throughout the day today, and into tomorrow,” and would provide updates on Tuesday about the possibility of providing service on Wednesday.

Seastreak makes stops in Highlands and Atlantic Highlands in New Jersey, and then Wall Street and East 35th Street in New York City.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Category: Commuter News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM