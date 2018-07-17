Wind impales woman with beach umbrella in Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A woman was injured in a freak accident on a Jersey Shore beach on Monday.

A gust of wind blew a beach umbrella toward a 67-year-old woman from London on the beach near Hiering Avenue, causing the umbrella's aluminum stretcher to go right through her right ankle, around 4:30 p.m.

Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief William Rumbolo used a bolt cutter to separate the pole from the frame of the umbrella so the woman could be taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The Asbury Park Press identified the woman as Margaret Reynolds.

"Seaside Heights was the windiest spot in the state yesterday, according to the NJ Weather Network, with a top gust of 28 mph," Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

A weather station on top of the Seaside Heights police station, about two blocks from the beach, recorded a wind gust out of the west-southwest (a land breeze) of 26 mph at the time of the incident, according to Zarrow.

