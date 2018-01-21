Contact Us
Seaside Heights rallies behind firefighter who lost home to fire

By Dan Alexander January 21, 2018 9:13 AM
Fire on Hancock Avenue in Seaside Heights
Fire on Hancock Avenue in Seaside Heights (Ashley Elizabeth)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Firefighters are trying to help one of their own whose home was damaged in a fire on Friday night.

Seaside Heights firefighter Ray Powanda lived in the Hancock avenue home with his mother, grandmother, girlfriend and roommate, as well as a pet dog. All were displaced as a result of the fire. A fellow firefighter created a Go Fund Me Page to help Powanda and his family.

“Ray has spent many years volunteering with the fire department and serving his community, and we’re asking to help him with the expenses they will incur with moving, as well as replacing all of their belongings,” a message on the page said.

Fire Chief Ken Roberts told the Asbury Park Press that they took care of the family and put them up in a hotel. Red Cross New Jersey also assisted the family.

According to the Press, Powanda is also a Class 2 police officer in Seaside Heights.

Roberts told the newspaper that an electrical issue may have started the fire.

Category: New Jersey News

