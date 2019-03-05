SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Local officials remain cautiously optimistic about a beachfront complex planned for the southern end of the borough's boardwalk.

Representatives of Seaside Ocean Terrace were at Monday night's Planning Board workshop meeting.

Mayor Tony Vaz says the prospective buyers are close to settling a deal for the pier between Dupont and Porter avenues. The pier is owned by Belle Freeman Properties.

The pier was rebuilt in 2016, after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and a devastating boardwalk fire in 2013 that also took out the Funtown Pier amusement complex in neighboring Seaside Park.

The first two phases of the project were approved for construction a year ago. But plans have been tweaked a few times and the project is slated for the Planning Board meeting agenda on Wednesday, March 27.

As outlined on the board's agenda from the Feb. 27 meeting, the proposal involves a 7,500-sq. ft. Beach Bar, six kiosks on the boardwalk, a restaurant, an in-ground pool, cabanas, two club buildings and an oceanside banquet space/facility on the existing boardwalk.

Artistic renderings have been shared publicly by MODE Architects, which is based in Asbury Park.

Vaz said the project is a "magnificent" concept and that he and the Board members just have questions over specific details, such as security and regulation for things like live music.

He also said the proposal fits well with the borough's focus on attracting families and "responsible" adults to its boardwalk and beach.

