Searching for jobs at work may come back to bite you

If you're stuck in a rut and don't feel challenged at work, it might be time to look for a new job.

But be careful. Looking for a new gig while at your current job may not be the best idea.

Seventy-eight percent of workers say they feel comfortable and confident looking for a new job while employed, according to a new Accountemps survey. The senior regional vice president at Robert Half, Ryan Gatto, said that's because having leverage when you're currently employed is enticing to other employers. They are looking at individuals who have something to lose by leaving a current opportunity.

Individuals who are permanently employed want to look at what opportunities exist in the market to see what matches their skill sets, and to see if there are greener pastures with another employer, added Gatto.

The survey also found that 64 percent would search for jobs while at their current offices. Seventy-two percent of those ages 18-34 percent do that as well as 63 percent of those ages 35-54 and 47 percent of those ages 55 and older. Seventy-two percent of men vs. 55 percent of women also troll around websites looking for jobs while at the office.

Gatto does not suggest conducting this practice. This is something you should be doing on your own time before or after work and not on your employer's watch.

"That could be looked at very negatively if that was uncovered by their current employer," said Gatto.

He also suggested limiting the amount of information you put out on social media about looking for another opportunity because, again, that could be picked up by somebody internally at your current job.

If you do decide to leave your current job, Gatto said, you should give professional notice, which is typically two weeks.

More at New Jersey 101.5: