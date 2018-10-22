Search underway for missing fisherman off Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY— A massive search operation is underway in hopes of finding a fisherman last seen on Saturday near Ocean City.

Samuel J. DeLarso, 53, of Somers Point, was reported missing on Saturday morning when his family said he had planned to go crabbing, police said. His truck was found in Ocean City on New Castle Road, but there was no sign of DeLarso.

The search effort has included the United States Coast Guard, the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Ocean City Police Department.

On Sunday DeLarso's daughter took to social media in hopes of helping find her father.

"I never in 1 million years thought I'd have to make a post like this but my dad, Sam DeLarso is MISSING!!!," she said.

The post has been shared more than 24,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

DeLarso is described as standing approximately 5 foot 10 inches, and weight close to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a button down shirt and waders.