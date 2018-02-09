Search continues for missing Jersey Shore-based fishing vessel

BARNEGAT — A family awaits word about a fishing boat that radioed in a distress call early Thursday morning.

Queen Ann's Revenge sent an emergency position indicating beacon around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, received at a Coast Guard station in Portsmouth, Virginia, indicating it was approximately 40 miles east of Barnegat, according to the Coast Guard. A distress call was also received at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard's Atlantic City Station said the search was still active on Friday morning. The Coast Guard cutter Lawrence Lawson is seaching the water while an HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina is back for a second day to search from the air.

The Coast Guard dispatched search-and-rescue crews on Thursday that included a 47-foot Motor Life Boat, crews from Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet and Barnegat Light.

A Good Samaritan fishing boat crew helping with the search located possible debris from the boat.

Milne Oliveira, who identified herself as the sister of the boat's owner on her Facebook page, wrote that a crew member named Dennis from Point Pleasant was also on board.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: