Sea.Hear.Now festival: Jack Johnson, Blondie & more to rock NJ

New Jersey has scored a new, A-list music festival. Jack Johnson, Incubus, Blondie (with north Jersey native Debbie Harry), Social Distortion, Brandi Carlisle, Ben Harper, Frank Turner and more will rock Asbury Park for the Sea.Hear.Now festival this fall.

It's happening the final weekend of September, which is actually more 'local summer' for those who enjoy the beach year-round. This is a chance to showcase the real Jersey Shore (far beyond the MTV reality show that stole the phrase for its own use).

There's artists with Shore roots among the two dozen acts in the lineup, including Nicole Atkins, The Parlor Mob and Tangiers Blues Band. And, also a roster of pro surfers has come together, ready to hang in the ocean waters around Convention Hall.

Ocean County's own rock-star photographer, director and musician, Danny Clinch has explained this is a longtime vision of a team of Asbury 'believers'. The Toms River native has thanked C3 Presents and the city of Asbury Park among collaborators who are making this exciting event happen.

Two-day, General Admission tickets went on-sale Thursday morning. For more info, visit the festival website .

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

