‘Scuse me while I kiss this forecast

I don't expect it'll be purple, but New Jersey will have plenty of haze to deal with the next couple of days as late-summer scalding temperatures continue.

As mentioned previously, a heat advisory goes into effect across the Garden State at noon on Tuesday, and right now has been issued to last until Wednesday at 8 p.m. That's a long time, folks, and it underscores just how serious the heat will be.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-90s, under that hazy, hot sun, but the "feels like" temperature could be as high as 102. Even overnight, low temperatures may not drop much below 80, though the haze does temporarily clear out.

Hazy skies will come right back on Wednesday, a repeat of Tuesday: sunshine, mid-90s, heat index values up to 102. Thursday brings slight relief, with partly sunny skies and a late-day shower or thunderstorm developing, which will rein temperatures back into the 80s.

For Friday and the weekend, a small rain chance persists each day, but nothing that should be considered a washout.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Tuesday, Sept. 4. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News," and his favorite Jimi Hendrix song is his version of "All Along the Watchtower."

