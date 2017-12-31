Contact Us
Screams lead NJ police to double murder scene, prosecutor says

By Adam Hochron December 31, 2017 11:57 AM
COLLINGSWOOD — Two women were stabbed to death and a third was hospitalized on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Narbeth Terrace after people reported hearing screaming coming from the house, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo. Officers at the scene reported finding two women stabbed to death, and a third seriously injured, according to Colalillo.

Colalillo said Mark Lyczak, 44, has been charged with killing the two women and attempting to kill the third. The prosecutor said Lyczak knew the victims but did not elaborate on how he knew them. He was found at the home when police arrived and was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The women who were killed were identified as 48-year-old Colleen Brownell and 41-year-old Alysia McCloskey, according to Colalillo. The third person was identified as a 45-year-old woman who Colalillo said was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Lyczak was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder, according to Colalillo.

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

