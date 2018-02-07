These NJ schools are closing for Eagles parade

TRENTON — Is the fact that 2 million people are expected to be at the Eagles championship parade, many of them children, enough of a reason to close school for the day?

No doubt that kids and adults alike will cut school and work on Thursday to cheer the Eagles as the team makes its way up Broad Street to the Art Museum in Philadelphia. Collingswood, Glassboro, Waterford Township, and Paul VI High School in Haddonfield have all announced they will cancel classes on Thursday to allow students and staff to attend.

The Glassboro school district considers the Eagles' win a day to honor the efforts of their own Corey Clement, a former member of the Bulldogs football team.

"To allow our students, staff, and families the chance to witness history and celebrate our Super Bowl Champion Eagles, all Collingswood and Oaklyn Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 8," the Collingswood district wrote on its website.

An online petition was posted to get the Lenape Regional District to cancel classes so students who went to a "once in a lifetime event" would not penalized.

Temple University, Drexel University, and the University of Pennsylvania will be closed, along with Philadelphia public schools.

Other South Jersey districts will hold classes as normal despite the lure of the parade. Pitman public schools said in a statement on their website that while they are excited about the Eagles' win, "the schools will be ready for the business (and fun) of teaching and learning on Thursday."

Monroe Township Schools Superintendent Charles Earling took a tougher stance and said all staff are expected to report to work on Thursday, but acknowledged some may take the day off anyway. The parade will not be acceptable as an absence excuse from students.

"It is my decision to keep schools open as we are an educational institution," Earling wrote.

Scott Rocco, the superintendent of Hamilton public schools in Mercer County and a GIants fan also said Thursday is a regular day and going to the parade will not be an acceptable excuse for being out.

Are you going to the parade? Send photos and video of your celebration to reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: