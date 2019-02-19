School bus nearly runs over child being dropped off at home — video

LAKEWOOD — Authorities said the parent who took video of his son being nearly being run over by a school bus did not contact police because he wanted to handle it on his own.

The home security video shows a school bus from the Talmud Torah Toras Yosroel school stopping and letting 7-year-old off across from his home. As the child quickly rounds the front of the bus to cross the street, the bus moves forward. The child stops short and waits for the bus to pass before crossing the street and running up the driveway.

According to a timestamp, the video was taken on Thursday around 4:20 p.m.

Lakewood police spokesman Gregory Staffordsmith said charges are pending against the driver.

Staffordsmith said the department's traffic and safety unit determined the bus' safety arm was not working. The bus has since been taken out of service.

The video, which went viral, was posted Saturday by an organization called Jewish Breaking News on its Facebook page, which did not identify who took the video or the street.

Staffordsmith said the school is co-operating with investigators.

A person who answered the phone at Talmud Torah Toras Yisroel told New Jersey 101.5 that they "saw the video and we are handling it."

Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the incident.

