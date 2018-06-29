School bus flips on its side along NJ Turnpike in South Jersey

LAWNSIDE — A school bus landed on its side on the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey with several children on board.

State Police spokesman Ted Schafer told New Jersey 101.5 the bus veered off the southbound side and landed on its left side between Exits 4 and 3 in Lawnside at 11:42 a.m.

All children on board were accounted for and removed from the bus, according to Schafer, who did not know how many people were on the bus or where they were from.

Schafer said that some children were taken to Cooper Medical Center for minor injuries.

CBS Philly reported 20 children were on board the bus and said the driver reported his brakes locked up. State Police were unable to confirm that information.

The incident created a multi-mile delay from both directions as the cleanup. Route 295, which parallels the Turnpike, is a good alternative route.

(Reader submitted)