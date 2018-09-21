EAST ORANGE — A school bus driver was charged with driving under the influence after hitting five cars in two towns on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The driver, Wayne Carmichael, 52, of Paterson also hit a fire hydrant and two traffic poles at Park and North Arlington avenues, William Street, North Oraton Parkway and at Springdale and Glenwood avenues in East Orange, and at Dodd Street and Thomas Boulevard in Orange Township, police told RLS Metro Breaking News .

East Orange spokeswoman Connie Jackson told NJ.com a 9-year-old child and a bus aide were on board during the incident. She would not disclose to what school the driver was headed.

Carmichael was also charged with driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.

Car damaged by a bus driven by a driver charged with DWI (RLS Metro Breaking News)

NJ.com reported that the bus was owned by A1 Elegant Tours, which is owned by Paterson Councilman Shelim Khalique.

A bus driver in the Montgomery district was fired on Tuesday after getting lost for 90 minutes bringing kindergarteners home on the first day of school on Sept. 11.

Jackson has not yet returned a message about the incident.

