SAYREVILLE — A wood shop teacher at Sayreville War Memorial High School has been charged with molesting three students and providing marijuana and alcohol to two students.

Eric Pieklo, 50, of South Amboy, was arrested Friday following an investigation that began when police were alerted by school officials.

Middlesex County prosecutors say the inappropriate conduct involving the known victims happened from January until this month.

Authorities say Pieklo "inappropriately" touched and made inappropriate comments to three girls between the ages of 16 to 18 in his workshop in South Amboy and at the high school. He also provided the drugs to a girl and boy, officials said.

He is charged with four counts of second-degree child endangerment and five counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The law defines sexual contact as the intentional touching by the perpetrator or victim, directly or through clothing, of anyone's genital or anal areas, inner thigh, groin, buttocks or breasts "for the purpose of degrading or humiliating the victim or sexually arousing or sexually gratifying the actor."

Pieklo has been suspended with pay from his $66,200 a year job. He has 14 years of experience.

An online site where students can rate teachers, gives him a full five stars .

RateMyTeachers.com

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Pieklo had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .