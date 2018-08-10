Sayreville man planned sex meet-up with boy, undercover cops say

SAYREVILLE — A township man was arrested Wednesday after spending months chatting online with who he thought was a 14-year-old boy, authorities said Friday.

Craig M. Dimonda, 37, whose online presence includes an automobile podcast he hosts, is facing five to 10 years in prison if he is found guilty of second-degree attempted luring of a child.

State prosecutors say an undercover agent with the State Police Digital Technology Investigations Unit spent about three months pretending to be an underage boy while chatting with Dimonda online.

Prosecutors say Dimonda expressed interest in having sex with the boy and watch pornography with him.

Dimonda eventually asked the boy to meet Wednesday morning at a convenience store before going to Dimonda's home.

State Police arrested Dimonda when he arrived at the borough store.

Authorities say the undercover operation likely prevented Dimonda from finding real victims.

“Sexual predators frequently use social media apps in their search for potential underage victims, and that is why law enforcement and parents need to be vigilant to protect children from those who might use these apps to try to lure and sexually exploit them,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Friday in a statement.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday afternoon whether Dimonda had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .