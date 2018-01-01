Say hello to New Jersey’s first babies of 2018!

TRENTON — Several babies were born in the first hours of 2018 but a South Jersey girl born just after midnight might just have been the first.

Initial reports from hospitals around New Jersey indicate E’laya Lewis was 2018’s first Garden State baby, born at 12:01 a.m. at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, according to hospital spokeswoman Wendy Marano.

Just two minutes behind was a delivery at Hackensack University Medical Center, according to spokeswoman Shari Hensley.

There may be other babies that have not yet been reported. Parents must give permission for the information to be released to the media.

Sean Luke Gallanthen was born at 12:13 a.m. at Atlantic Health System’s Newton Medical Center, according to spokesman Luke Margolis. He weighed in at 7 pounds 12 ounces and 20.5 inches.

A newborn was delivered 12:27 a.m. at University Medical Center of Princeton.

A boy named Declan was delivered at 12:54 a.m. at Virtua Voorhees to a Camden County couple, according to spokeswoman Peggy Leone. He was 19.6 inches and weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.

Taheem Williams was the first baby born in 2018 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Mainland Campus at 2:15 a.m., weighing 5 pounds 10 ounces, and 19 inches. His parents are Tiosha Goddard and Kaleem Williams, of Atlantic City.

Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston reported their first baby at 2:40 a.m.

A boy was born at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center at 2:59 a.m.

The Jersey Shore’s first baby of 2018 entered the world at 3:10 a.m. at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.

The first baby at Community Medical Center in Toms River was born at 5:28 a.m.

Do you know of a New Year’s baby? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on