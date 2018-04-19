Saturday is National Record Store Day — Enjoy!

Record stores started disappearing from the landscape around the turn of the 21st century. There was one in every town or shopping center in New Jersey. Plus every decent discount department store had it's own record department. With the advent of newer technologies and streaming music the record store was on the brink of extinction. Enter the indie music loving, nostalgia seeking, hipper than his friends, turn-table digger upper nerd and his friends. There was suddenly a resurgence in the desire for vinyl records... of all kinds.

Now enter the brave entrepreneurs who sought to fill this need. In larger urban centers you can find a dozen or more, yes record stores! In the vast suburban sprawl of the Jersey landscape, there are a few, and there may be more. Saturday is National Record Store Day. It was started in 2007 and has picked up steam ever since. Here are some of the record stores you can visit in Central Jersey to celebrate this weekend.

Jack's Music Shop — 30 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ 07701

— 30 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ 07701 Vintage Vinyl Records — 51 Lafayette Rd. Fords, NJ 08863

— 51 Lafayette Rd. Fords, NJ 08863 Lofidelic Records — 75 Main St. Suite 1 Manasquan, NJ 08736

— 75 Main St. Suite 1 Manasquan, NJ 08736 Tunes 910 — Greentree Sq. Rt. 73 N. Marlton, NJ 08053

— Greentree Sq. Rt. 73 N. Marlton, NJ 08053 Spina Records — 118 Easton Ave. New Brunswick, NJ 08901

— 118 Easton Ave. New Brunswick, NJ 08901 The Record Store — 6299 U.S. 9 Howell, NJ 07731

— 6299 U.S. 9 Howell, NJ 07731 Revilla Grooves & Gear — 38 N. Main St. Milltown, NJ 08850

— 38 N. Main St. Milltown, NJ 08850 Tunes — 225 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030

— 225 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030 Princeton Record Exchange — 20 S. Tulane St. Princeton, NJ 08542

— 20 S. Tulane St. Princeton, NJ 08542 Randy's Man Cave — 134 Farnsworth Ave. Bordentown, NJ 08505

— 134 Farnsworth Ave. Bordentown, NJ 08505 The Record Collector — 358 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown, NJ 08505

— 358 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown, NJ 08505 Iris Records — 114 Brunswick St. Jersey City, NJ 07302

— 114 Brunswick St. Jersey City, NJ 07302 Rhythm Central — 511 Central Ave. Jersey City, NJ 07307

