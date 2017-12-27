Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Santa spotted giving out weed — and people are pissed

By Louis C. Hochman December 27, 2017 8:16 AM

BELLEVILLE — Attention Santa: At least until next year, giving out weed is going to get you on New Jersey authorities’ naughty list.

A local sandwich shop is being chided for a video that appears to portray Santa giving out bags of marijuana. Telling customers “Even Santa gets the munchies,” Fat House posted the minute-long “Santa in the Hood” video to Facebook just a few days ahead of Christmas.

Santa says in the video the hood is his favorite place to deliver “trees — real Christmas trees” — and then holds up a bag of something leafy and green. Santa then makes his way through town, giving out bags.

“That’s also why I light up trees with my good, get-naughty homie, Rudolph,” he says, appearing to light up a joint. The ad goes onto say that the only problem with lighting up trees is the munchies — where the sandwich shops’s products comes in.

It didn’t go over well with off followers of Fat House’s Facebook page.

“You lost customers with this s–ty video,” Shawn Juliano Foresta wrote. “Maybe a nice push to close your business down.”

Fat House replied: “Have a Happy Holiday.”

“You DO NOT advertise your business by promoting illegal drug use and distribution!!” Joanne La Stella wrote. “It’s just that friken simple!! There are many other appropriate ways to promote your business!!!”

But for every Joanne La Stella, there was a Nigel Hopkin: “I never cared to stop in this place and I don’t ever get the munchies but I will stop in to show my support now since I’m sick of people ‘being offended’ and acting so self righteous. Do your thing Fat House. Support small businesses.”

By Wednesday morning, the video had been viewed more than 5,000 times.

A story by NJ.com notes Fat House has marketed to pot-smokers before — and it offers a discount under the coupon code “Munchies.”

Elven Espinar, the owner of Fat House, told NJ.com marijuana is far from the biggest problem in Belleville.

“I think the police have done an excellent job cracking down on the drug activity in this town,” the said. “I think people should focus on [the] more important issue, which is the crime rate in our town. And as a town we should support local businesses because owning and operating a business in Belleville isn’t easy.”

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM