Same guy? If so, he’s robbed multiple banks in NJ, PA

BRIDGEWATER — Police in neighboring counties are looking for suspected bank robbers who, based on the pictures provided, could be the same person also connected to other robberies in the region.

Police in Bridgewater reported a robbery of the Peapack-Gladstone Bank on East Main Street on the afternoon of Oct. 23. In that incident a man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. After getting the cash, the man then fled the bank, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

The following day, police in Hunterdon County reported the Northfield Bank on Main Street in Flemington was robbed. The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office announced that a $500 cash reward is being offered by the Crime Stoppers of Hunterdon for information leading to an arrest.

The FBI is also looking for a serial bank robber who hit a bank in Trevose, Pennsylvania, and the Somerset section of Franklin Township earlier this month. Both robberies happened on Oct. 1. The man is described as being in his 50s or 60s, standing around 5 foot 5 inches and weighing about 200 pounds. The FBI said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Bridgewater robbery to call the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111. Information about the Hunterdon County robbery can be submitted by calling 908-788-1129 or 1-800-321-0010. The FBI can be reached by calling 215-418-4000.

More From New Jersey 101.5