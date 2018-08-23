Sacha Baron Cohen tricks NJ guy into biting sex toy (NSFW)

If you haven't seen Sacha Baron Cohen's newest series Who Is America? , it follows in the same vein as much of his work including the old Ali G Show . He will play characters so convincingly that he tricks people who know there are cameras present but who believe the context to be something completely different.

Daniel Roberts was one of these people.

Video is NSFW

He's the president of Youth Shooters of America which teaches kids how to handle guns safely. Roberts lived for years in Franklin Township, NJ and graduated from Delsea Regional High School and went to Camden County college. Now he lives in South Carolina. He was duped into believing he was talking not with Sacha Baron Cohen but with Capt. Erran Morad, an Israeli counter-terrorism expert. He believed the filming he was taking part in was a training video to help hostages survive capture by terrorists , not a Showtime program.

What Cohen got Roberts to do was unbelievable. Convincing him he had survived two beheadings with a drastic tactic, Cohen straps on a sex toy and explains that if you're about to be beheaded the only chance you might have is to target your attacker's most private and vulnerable area. Roberts, on his knees, is talked through the process of biting the artificial private part and not letting go. He's even seen and heard barking out muffled commands to his other imaginary captors as he goes through this fake exercise.

Daniel Roberts is furious. He says he's considering suing. Now if you think he was foolish to have fallen for this, you have to remember Sacha Baron Cohen is the same guy who tricked former Vice President Dick Cheney into autographing a waterboarding kit. He gains their trust and spends much more time with them than you ever see in the finished product. I'm sure by the time it gets to the outrageous part the public sees he's spent hours with these people convincing them of the false premise.

How does he get away with it legally? From what I've heard Sacha Baron Cohen projects always get the victim to sign lengthy waivers upfront where the truth may be spelled out in very fine print but which no one ever reads. Yet the fact that you had the opportunity to read everything and chose not to is what keeps lawsuits from being successful. Take a look at the video to see why Roberts is considering a lawsuit, just don't watch it at work or in mixed company.

More from New Jersey 101.5