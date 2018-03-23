Rutgers students rescue 90-year-old man from fire

CAMDEN — Two Rutgers Camden students are being credited with rescuing a man in his 90s from a fire early Friday morning.

A small fire broke out in the rear of a three-story apartment building on the 200 block of Cooper Street, and was quickly put out, according to Camden Police. The Rutgers students who lived across the street went into the building and were able to rescue a man in his 90s.

The man's 63-year-old son died in the fire, according to Vincent Basara, a spokesman for Mayor Frank Moran. County spokesman Dan Keashen said the 90-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the two men were not disclosed.

Officials are working to learn the identities of the Rutgers students.

"These students went above and beyond to rescue the resident," Keashen said.

Basara said the home was not a total loss and the fire remained under investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

