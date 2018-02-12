Rutgers player accused of raping 15-year-old girl

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University has dismissed wide receiver Dacoven Bailey from the team after he was charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Texas.

Bailey of Pilot Point, Texas is one of four men accused of raping the girl in July, but KXII TV reported police saying he was the only one the girl could identify when he was charged and arrested in December. Three other men were charged in January.

The station reported Bailey was arrested in December and posted $20,000 bail.

A spokesperson for Rutgers told the TV station that the sophomore was dismissed from the team and the school in January. The school and its athletic department did not put out any statement acknowledging his dismissal at the time, but has since confirmed it to NJ.com and Gannett as well.

Since he was not charged until December, Bailey played the full season. ESPN reports he had nine receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown in the fall.

His mother, Shileta Bailey, told KXII station he was attending Rutgers on a full scholarship.

"I didn’t raise my son to be that way,” she said. "I didn't raise him to do those things but everybody gets caught up in certain situations."

Messages left by New Jersey 101.5 for a Rutgers spokesperson have not yet been returned.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ