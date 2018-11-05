Rutgers gets contract to study energy storage

Rutgers is getting a $300,000 contract from the Board of Public Utilities to analyze New Jersey's energy storage needs, as part of Gov. Phil Murphy's clean energy goals.

BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso said a lot of the effort has to do with electric vehicles.

"As the years go on and advancements are made, the prices continue to decline. We saw that in our solar industry," Fiordaliso said.

Rutgers will study how to assist with putting 330,000 electric vehicles on Jersey roads by the year 2025.

"We have to make sure that we have the infrastructure, but also make sure that the battery market continues to improve, and that the battery market continues to advance. They are making strides, by leaps and bounds, and we are really encouraged with it," Fiordaliso said.

Rutgers will also be looking at how Jersey can develop 600 megawatts of energy storage by 2021, and 2,000 megawatts by 2030.

"It also has to do with renewable energy, whether it is wind, solar ... to be able to store that energy for the times that we need it. We are taking it prudently. We are taking it step by step, to ensure the fact that we are getting it at the best possible cost for the ratepayer, and that we achieve that goal by 2050," Fiordaliso said.

Fiordaliso said it's like a "puzzle."

"And our job, and or challenge is to put that puzzle together," Fiordaliso said.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

More from New Jersey 101.5: