Rutgers football loses, Morning Show wins meatloaf!

My friend and former NJ101.5 staffer Tommy Farrell loves Rutgers football. But as they say, probably need to keep your passion and emotion in check before you bet on a team.

Tommy was so excited about the start of the Rutgers season that he predicted six wins. Seriously, six wins. So I bet him an episode of my #SpeakingPodcast against his mom's meatloaf and guess what? Rutgers so far has won...ONE game.

The better news? His mom was OK sharing her recipe!

Chop meat

Package of onion soup mix

2 eggs

Breadcrumbs

Garlic powder

Italian seasoning

Salt

Pepper

Splash of balsamic

BACON​

Now she doesn't exactly measure the ingredients, you'll have to do it by touch. But if you make it at home, make sure you take a picture and tweet! Tag me ( @BillSpadea ) and the station ( @NJ1015 ) and use the hashtag #ScarletBreakfast

If you're more of a sliders fan, here's what you need for that:

Mini rolls

Meatloaf

Mashed potatoes

French’s crispy onions

Pickles

Gravy​

Enjoy!

