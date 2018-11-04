Runaway pig returned home safely by local police officers

WANAQUE — Police departments may not always be known for their senses of humor, but the Wanaque Police Department knows a recent call is bound to bring its fair share of jokes.

Police were recently called to help corral a runaway pig that was spotted on a borough street on Saturday. In a post on the department Twitter feed with the hashtag #pigwrangling, the department acknowledged the unusual event.

"The jokes are obvious. But 27000 calls this year so far but this is a first," the post said.

The state PBA also got in on the fun on its Twitter feed.

"Yes New Jersey police officers handle a wide array of calls. This however is odd," the PBA post said.

The pig had escaped from the backyard of a home in town and "decided to take a little walk," Capt. Ken Fackina told NorthJersey.com. Three officers were able to corral the animal and bring it home safely.

Odd as it may be, it is definitely not unheard of for police to come in contact with animals. Over the summer state police in Cape May County were called in to get a flock of turkeys away from a busy road. Officers have also been called to remove a cow from Route 29 , and another brave bovine from the side of Interstate 195.

Police across the state have also helped rescue pigs , bulls and even snakes .

