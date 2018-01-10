Google Maps

AUBURN, Mass. — The four people who are accused of kidnapping and raping a New Jersey girl in a Massachusetts home will remain in custody after a judge determined them to be dangerous.

Authorities said the 16-year-old girl ran away from her home in New Jersey more than a month ago, according to a report on MassLive.com.

Police said the defendants brought the girl into the home on Christmas, gave her a marijuana cigarette that was laced with Xanax and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say the girl was kept against her will for days until Dec. 27, when she was beaten, duct taped to a chair in the basement, had her head shaved, burned with a cigarette and threatened with a machete to her neck.

The chair is where police later found her that day, MassLive reported.

Investigators say the accused believed that the girl had been behind a home invasion earlier that day, during which the assailants burst into the home seeking drugs. Police say that the four believed the girl knew the robbers’ names and placed her in the “torture chamber” to extract the information from her, according to MassLive, which covered a court hearing last week.

The four defendants are Krystal Lugo, her brother Christopher Lugo, Yariel Torres-Abee and Yuleny Ortiz, who all face charges including kidnapping, assault, larceny and rape.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com