Run to help Jersey kids

Another outstanding event in support of the great people running Visions and Pathways .

It was an honor to host the 20th Annual Walk & Run to raise money for this important cause. For the second year in a row, me and my podcast co-host Jessica Gibson hosted and ran to raise money to help abandoned, abused and homeless kids. OK, only Jessica ran and yes, she came in first in her age group for the second straight year!

Thanks to Joanne, Hailey, Greg and Hillarie for managing a hugely successful event. And thanks to the leadership from David Walker for his continued strive for excellence.

Also, a special thanks to my friends at the Bridgewater Eagle Riders who heard me talking about the event on the air and showed up with a donation check.

If you missed us this weekend, please visit the site and make whatever contribution you can. This is one of New Jersey's most important and well run charity organizations.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

