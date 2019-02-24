Route 9 reopens after 6,000-gallon fuel spill

MARLBORO — Route 9 was completely opened to traffic on Saturday following the collision of two tanker trucks .

One tanker was carrying gasoline and the other diesel fuel when they crashed around 9:30 a.m. on Route 9 at Route 520 in Marlboro, closing down the intersection. The ripple effect caused heavy delays all around the area as drivers, school buses and NJ Transit buses took alternate routes around the closure.

At least 3,500 gallons of diesel and 2,500 gallons of gasoline were spilled, according to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Larry Hajna.

The driver of one of the trucks was treated for minor injuries, according to Marlboro police spokesman Capt. Fred Wreck, who said charges have not been filed pending an inspection of the trucks to ensure they did not have any mechanical issues at the time of the crash.

The township may also take civil action to recoup clean up costs, business-loss revenues and the loss of the product in the trucks.

Responders to the large fuel spill following the collision of two tanker trucks on Route 9 in Marlboro (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office)

Many businesses were evacuated immediately after the crash and were closed much of the day as customers could not get to them. The DEP put booms in a nearby stream to protect against the spread of leaked petroleum product which made its way into a storm drain.

Repairs to the median resulting from crash closed a lane in each direction on Saturday morning but repairs have since been completed.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office, the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management EMS Coordinators, the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office, Monmouth County Haz Mat, the Monmouth County Rapid Deployment Force and the Monmouth County Health Department all assisted Marlboro police with the clean up of the crash.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ